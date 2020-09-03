Cue Etta James on the stereo. Her romantic signature ballad, “At Last,” is sure to ring true for many a couple who postponed their nuptials in light of the new coronavirus. The year 2020 threw out the rulebook when it came to weddings – and 2021 will continue to show a concerted effort by couples to focus on what’s most important: love in its purest form.
The Dress
Timeless sophistication in silhouettes will be the ticket for the coming year. Jessica Orf, the owner of Cleo Bridal, believes brides will opt for cleaner lines and minimal detail.
“One of the most trendworthy necklines [on a bridal gown] is the square – flattering on all brides,” says Debbie Rudawsky, owner of Town & Country Bridal & Formalwear. “Another trend is the asymmetrical neckline, which provides a unique and flattering element to the bodice of a gown.”
The Bridesmaids
“It is all about satin for the ladies,” Rudawsky says. “Fluid dresses by Amsale are our most popular style for a look that is elegant and a bit sexy. A versatile style, your girls will want to wear it over and over again.”
Orf has found neutral color palettes still reign supreme. Complementing most skin tones, blush pinks, pastels and earthy tones in mix-and-match combinations please many.
The Accessories
Two trends are emerging for bridal decorations: lovely simplicity or old-Hollywood glamour. Evaluate the silhouette of your bridal gown to determine which style best suits you. Skip the necklace and opt for drop pearl or diamond stud earrings if you want to keep the attention on the neckline.
If sparkling is your heart’s desire, fulfill it with glittering hair combs, a cathedral veil or a stacked headband or tiara from Holly Hardwick Crowns. The ageless aesthetic shines brightest with heirloom-quality pieces, found at YLANG YLANG and Genovese Jewelers.
The Gifts
With the global health crisis putting what’s most valued into perspective, more couples are choosing gifts that inspire a spirit of gratitude. At The Candle Fusion Studio, you and your significant other can create a signature scent for your big day. Decorate each table with your personalized candles, and ask guests to collectively light one and take a moment to reflect on what they cherish.
Sustainability and supporting local makers are also high on the list. Send guests home with a charming succulent, available at Successful Succulents LLC, or personalized packages of seeds from AnneMarie Wedding Favors that encourage families to let love grow.
Spoil the bridal party with custom clutches or more at the Daily Disco, or personalized drink markers through Koozee Crazee.
Then again, some couples will opt to throw out the gift registry altogether and ask guests to instead donate to a charity of the newlyweds’ choice. Whatever you land on, one thing holds true – love is the greatest gift of all.