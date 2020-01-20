Fall may be the busiest wedding season, but winter is still a wonderful (and increasingly popular) time to say ‘I do.’
“Availability is probably your biggest advantage in the winter. While some vendors may choose to offer small discounts, the biggest win for a winter bride is finding more of her first choice vendors open on her wedding date,” she says. “While winter weddings are getting more and more popular, it's still not the peak of wedding season. So you are more likely to find your favorite venue is still available, although holiday dates do go fast.”
Of course, there are also downsides. Cold-weather months can feel limiting, and many couples fear creating a wedding that screams ho-ho-holiday.
Here are a few ideas from industry experts for planning a fresh winter wedding – minus the seasonal clichés.
1. Velvet
“Velvet is one of our favorite winter wedding trends. We are finding it in everything from table linens to the groom's bowtie,” Chappelow says.
Other places to incorporate velvet include rocking a pair of velvet heels down the aisle, letting the groom stand out in a velvet jacket or simply tying your bouquet with a velvet ribbon.
2. Faux fur
Keep Jack Frost at bay on your big day by wrapping yourself and your bridesmaids in faux fur coats or shawls. These fuzzy accessories are both fashionable and practical, especially if you’re planning an outdoor ceremony or pictures.
3. Jewel tones
Avoid an overly red and green color palette (unless that’s your jam) by steering towards rich jewel tones, advises Chappelow.
“Winter whites will always be a classic look, but don't be afraid to play with color – just keep your tones a little deeper in the winter months,” she says. “Our favorite combo right now is an emerald green velvet table linen topped with matte copper flatware, ivory china and lots of berry colored blooms.”
4. Metallic colors
Shiny metallic accents add modern style to décor and can also be easily worked into jewelry and other accessories.
“We are also seeing lots of copper in our winter weddings right now. Gold will always be a favorite, and we love to mix metals, but copper seems to pair nicely with several winter palettes.”
5. Glitter
Evoke the enchanting sparkle of snow with shimmery details, such as sequin trimmed table runners, glitter-dusted vases or glitter-dipped feathers.
6. Comforting cuisine
Take the winter vibes to your guests’ taste buds with a warm and comforting menu. Instead of a cold salad course, for instance, serve up a hearty butternut squash or tomato bisque soup. And in addition to offering iced drinks, create a hot cocoa bar with different flavors and topping.
7. Wintery cakes
Don’t forget to bring a touch of winter to the crown jewel of your menu: the cake. Sugared berries on a naked cake create a frosted, rustic look while some creative piping can make an all-white cake look like a cozy knitted sweater.