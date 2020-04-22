Zero-Waste wedding tips

To protect the environment, many couples are saying “I do” to Zero-Waste weddings, focusing on sustainability for everything from floral design and dresses to invitations and food.
ATTIRE
Like tables, chairs and linens, wedding dresses and tuxedos can be rented. Vintage or second-hand dresses are also popular, and can be tailored to size. Some designers now make Zero-Waste dresses using fabric scraps otherwise destined for the trash.
“Zero-Waste weddings are a recent trend in France. This year I even designed a wedding dress for a client made from pieces of her grandmother’s wedding dress,” says Laetitia Drouet of the French- based Kamelion Couture.
FOOD & DECOR
Choose cloth napkins and authentic tableware, glassware and plates, rather than disposables.
“It’s easy enough to rent, borrow or find things at thrift shops,” says Kellogg, who used her abundant collection of Mason jars and borrowed items for her reception.
“Sometimes an eclectic mix of plates and glasses can be fun,” says Johnson.
She and Johnson both recommend colorful displays of fruits, vegetables or even flower petals as table centerpieces that guests can take home and enjoy.
GIFTS
“Instead of traditional wedding gifts, we asked guests to each bring a side dish or something to drink, and contribute to our honeymoon fund,” Kellogg says.
The photo to the right shows a flower crown featured in the book “Seasonal Flower Arranging: Fill Your Home with Blooms, Branches, and Foraged Materials All Year Round” by Ariella Chezar. Part of a zero-waste wedding can involve crafting and do-it-yourself projects to avoid shipping and spending.
FLOWERS
Choose locally grown, seasonal flowers, “certainly from a carbon-footprint perspective if not a waste perspective,” says Ariella Chezar, author of the forthcoming book “Seasonal Flower Arranging: Fill Your Home with Blooms, Branches, and Foraged Materials All Year Round” (Ten Speed Press).
To cut back on waste, make sure your florist isn’t using foam in centerpieces and other arrangements. “It’s one of those products that is non-biodegradable and is totally unnecessary,” says Chezar.
Next, plan how your florals will be repurposed after the event, she says. Many organizations will pick up arrangements and give them to nursing homes and other institutions. If nothing else, make sure flowers are composted.
INVITATIONS
“For my wedding invitations, I bought card stock and painted a design on the front, but these days I’d say paperlesspost.com or another e-mail option would be the best Zero-Waste option,” says Johnson.
If you’re set on paper though, “go for recycled paper with vegetable ink,” says Sylvester. Some papers are embedded with seeds, so guests can even soak the invitation in water and then plant it.