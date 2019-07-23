Whether you prefer the Bee Gee’s or Beyoncé, music remains one of the most important aspects of your wedding reception. “The most successful events are those that have the guests looking at their clocks and it’s 11:30pm and they’re not ready to leave because of the music,” said Jordan Sweet, a DJ at Complete Weddings + Events St. Louis.
Although you personally choose the songs for the traditional dances like the father-bride, mother-groom and first dance, the music that follows must be carefully crafted to get people out of their seats and on the dance floor.
PARTY STARTERS
First things first, you must play songs to get people grooving. These are the ones that everyone knows, and everyone secretly loves – guaranteed to get the party started. Here are some of the top classic reception songs to get your guests on the floor:
1. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston
2. “Cupid Shuffle” – Cupid
3. “September” – Earth, Wind & Fire
4. “Sweet Caroline” - Neil Diamond
5. “Uptown Funk” – Bruno Mars
6. “We Are Family” – Sister Sledge
7. “Cha Cha Slide” – Mr. C The Slide Man
8. “Footloose” – Kenny Loggins
9. “Love Shack” – The B-52’s
10. “All Night Long” – Lionel Richie
SLOW SONGS
Slow songs – when the happy couples hit the dance floor and the single people hit the bar. Slow songs are equally as important as the party starters when it comes to having a memorable wedding reception. Some of the go-to slow dance songs include:
1. “Wonderful Tonight” – Eric Clapton
2. “At Last” – Etta James
3. “Can’t Help Falling In Love” – Elvis Presley
4. “Let’s Stay Together” – Al Green
5. “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” – Aerosmith
6. “Unforgettable” – Nat King Cole & Natalie Cole
7. “The Way You Look Tonight” – Frank Sinatra
8. “Because You Loved Me” – Céline Dion
9. “(What A) Wonderful World” – Sam Cooke
10. “Thinking Out Loud” – Ed Sheeran
LATE-NIGHT JAMS
Late-night music is for the loyal wedding reception guests who are willing to stick around until the very last song has played. When all the little ones and grandparents have left the building, these songs are sure to keep the night owls on their feet. A few end-of-night favorites include:
1. “Yeah!” – Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris
2. “Hot in Herre” – Nelly
3. “Baby Got Back” – Sir Mix A Lot
4. “Wannabe” – Spice Girls
5. “Low (feat. T-Pain)” – Flo Rida
6. “Hey Ya!” – Outkast
7. “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” – Backstreet Boys
8. “Get Low” – Lil Jon & Da East Side Boyz
9. “In Da Club” – 50 Cent
10. “Pony” – Genuine