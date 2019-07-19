Planning a wedding can be tedious and overwhelming. The task of communicating all of your hard work and detailed plans to your guests is a big part of the stress. Before the digital age, mailing save-the-dates, creating excel spreadsheets and juggling RSVPs required the multi-tasking skill of a professional. If you are planning your wedding and wondering where to start — a wedding website, a bride and groom’s ultimate planning and communication tool — just made your life a lot easier.
Some of the most popular wedding websites include The Knot, Zola, Minted, WeddingWire and Wix. All of these services are free, with the exception of premium package upgrades.
Why create a wedding website?
Easy to set up, easy to navigate
Even if you’ve never worked in InDesign or Photoshop in your entire life, these sites make putting together a website a piece of cake. No knowledge of coding is required to build a site with engaging content for your guests. Simply choose a layout that fits your style (bonus: some even let your website match your save-the-dates and invites), follow the easy-to-navigate steps and your wedding website is ready to share with guests. These websites afford a ton of space to share information that you could not on a traditional invitation and also allow guests the opportunity to learn more about you as a couple.
Easy for guests to navigate, too
Once your website is created, list your URL on your save-the-dates and invites so guests can quickly find your page. Upon searching your URL, guests will enter your awesome new website and find all the details of your big day. From your wedding party and travel information, things to do for out-of-towners to your registry; all the information is in one place. This allows you to easily set expectations for the wedding and add in all those little details that either don’t fit on your invite or seem odd to list. Examples can include: attire guidelines, cash bar, a no-alcohol reception or your request for an unplugged wedding.
Guests get to know you (and your friends) on a more personal level
Wedding websites are a window to the bride and groom’s personality as a couple. Couples often upload their engagement photos and tell their love story. They can also profile the wedding party with pictures and descriptions of their closest friends and relatives. These personal touches make guests excited for the event and help increase the likelihood they’ll attend. If they know more about you, guests will appreciate and understand the unique touches at your wedding, too.
Cost-effective (and good for the environment)
The need for a hand-mailed RSVPs can be eliminated altogether. Issuing invitations through your wedding website will save you money on purchasing printed and mailing invites. It’s a win-win for both parties involved (and saves a few trees along the way.) Collecting RSVPs through your site also keeps the responses organized and captures details on food choices in a way that’s easy to deliver to your caterer.
Remember, your website’s goal is to keep guests informed and pumped about the big day. Make sure it’s detailed, fun and all-inclusive to make the day a success for yourself and your honored guests.