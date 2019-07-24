Be sure to stand out on your wedding day with these different looks for both bride and groom.
A fit-and-flare gown, Made-in-USA from the Beau Monde Couture Collection of Wedding Gallery. With its sweetheart neckline, embroidery hand-beaded lace extending over layers of lace with sequins adds to the wispy floral design. A scalloped hem matching the overall lace forms a semi-cathedral train.
This A-line gown from the Made-in-USA Beau Monde Couture Collection from Wedding Gallery has delicate embroidery lace and is fully embroidered on the straps and sweetheart neckline with a low back. The skirt includes multiple layers of tulle and sequin layer under and has an unfold in a semi-cathedral train.
Two Looks - One Gown.
A thin lace and beaded strap Martin Thornburg gown from Mia Grace Bridal with a lace and crystal-beaded bodice. Add a second look to the A-line silhouette with a tulle skirt over lace and sequin tulle layer. This gown is trimmed with an edge of detailed crystal-beaded hem lace.
This Watters ball gown is a lace-trimmed, ethereal style, with thin strap and sweet heart neckline from Mia Grace Bridal made with Arbor Lace bodice, Illusion and Cotton Tulle over a Stretch Poly Charmeuse.
A Lux Satin Ball bridal gown from the Simply Charming Collections, Made-in-USA by Wedding Gallery. A natural waistline, a V-neckline in front and back extends with illusion onto sheer straps, with embroidery-corded beaded lace and beaded sash. This gown includes a chapel-length train.
This Martin Thornburg design is a sleeveless lace and organza ballgown with hand-beaded spaghetti straps, sweetheart neckline gown from Mia Grace Bridal. It has a fully illusion beaded bodice and skirt of organza with horse hair ruffle, that is asymmetrically ruffled.
Classic with a twist, the paisley design gives the charcoal tux a unique flair in the Charcoal Chase Paisley Tuxedo by Couture 1901. Though traditionally paired with white, it can be accented with a brightly colored undershirt or tie to match the wedding theme.
The blue coat from Cobalt Brunswick by Allure Men is sleek and impressionable, perfect for any bride who wants a non-traditional look for her husband-to-be, and perfect for any groom who wants to add a pop of color to his wardrobe. The splash of blue is making a comeback, easily paired with a white or pink shirt. Brown shoes perfectly accent the piece for a stand out look.
Perfect for the palette of a fall or winter wedding, the Hunter Luka Tuxedo by Ike Behar gives the wedding an earthy and elegant feel. It pairs well with black and white and will be a guaranteed showstopper.