Your honeymoon is the final aspect of your wedding plans. This part is all about celebrating your newfound love together, and many couples desire the romance and adventure of an international honeymoon.
These trips require additional health and safety considerations, so make sure you do your homework.
With a little research and proper planning, you can turn your cross-border honeymoon into a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you’ll be talking about throughout your marriage.
Selecting the spot
Choosing your perfect international location will be a challenge, because you have to consider both of your interests before you settle on a spot.
Exotic places in paradise locations such as the Caribbean are popular for many rea-sons. They are breathtakingly beautiful, and they offer many peaceful excursions that can add to the experience.
Some couples prefer adventure over leisure. Others want to visit a piece of their heritage, especially if they share it together. To prepare for an international honeymoon, be aware that all countries requires certain documentation and identification, as well as passports. Look into these requirements now; you might need to apply and obtain these things well ahead of time to make sure you can legally make the trip.
Safety factors
When you agree on a possible destination, safety is the next priority. There are many things that could compromise your honeymoon, so be vigilant of your location, past crime rates and any unrest that may be happening in the area of your destination.
Check with credible sources on the safety and security of the area. Another option is to ask someone you know who has been there in the past. One of the biggest factors to consider is the weather conditions. Some exotic locations are prone to tropical storms and hurricanes during the fall season.
It is especially important to be aware of this while making your plans.
Safe, effective planning
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some types of international travel — especially to developing countries and rural areas — have higher health risks. Here are some tips from the CDC:
- Ensure that you are up to date on all your routine vaccines, as well as travel vaccines.
- Make appointments with your health care providers four to six weeks before your departure date.
- Be careful what you eat and drink, and use insect repellent.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching animals, especially monkeys, dogs and birds.