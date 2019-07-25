Here are six catering styles and the advantages and disadvantages of each.
Plated Sit-Down
Pros: A classic and elegant way to serve guests, seated dinners are also a great time for the wedding party to give toasts or for the couple to have their first dance.
Cons: Guests can only choose from a couple of options, which could be problematic for those with allergies or restrictive diets.
Sample menu: Butternut squash soup — Roasted fingerling potatoes — Chicken marsala
Served Buffet
Pros: Buffets are the more casual and often more affordable choices. These feasts are great for large receptions. They bring plenty of options and guests can enjoy second helpings.
Cons: Buffet-style dinners can take a long time, and some guests may not enjoy waiting in line or serving themselves.
Sample menu: Bread basket — Garden salad — Pasta Alfredo — Pork tenderloin
Food Stations
Pros: Fun and creative, a variety of themed food stations let the couple share a range of their favorite foods with guests. Plus, people are free to grab a bite whenever they like.
Cons: Labor-wise, food stations can be expensive if certain dishes are cooked to order (like pasta) or need to be carved (like prime rib). The stations also take up a lot of floor space.
Sample menu: Charcuterie — Flatbreads — Sushi — Raw bar — Barbecue
Family Style
Pros: This way of eating brings an ease and familiarity and it encourages guests to interact with one another.
Cons: Family-style meals often require large serving dishes and appropriately sized tables to accommodate them — both of which could bring added expense.
Sample menu: Couscous — Brussels sprouts — Beef tenderloin
Small Bites/Hors d’Oeuvres
Pros: Opting for an assortment of small bites rather than a full meal creates a fun, cocktail-party vibe.
Cons: Some guests may be disappointed or confused about not eating a traditional multicourse dinner.
Sample menu: Bruschetta — Meatballs — Stuffed mushrooms — Bacon-wrapped dates — Mini lobster rolls
Food Trucks
Pros: Wedding food served from trucks turns tradition on its head. Possible options include just about every kind of cuisine, and guests can hop in line whenever they’re ready to eat.
Cons: Bad weather could complicate things. Food trucks’ casual nature is part of their charm, but that doesn’t necessarily make them less expensive.
Sample menu: Pizza truck — Taco truck — Slider truck