Wedding days are filled with a myriad of emotions, and videographers have a front-row seat in capturing every single one of them in real time. Megan Fairless of Megyme Productions has been capturing these moments since she was 14 years old. After learning for two years from a mentor, Fairless started her own videography business at the ripe age of 16. She has filmed weddings (and business, tourism and music videos) ever since.
After a successful 2019, her business was turned upside down, like so many in the small business industry, in the past two months by COVID-19. “The first six weeks were tough,” she said. With new guidelines, shelter-in-place orders and wedding postponements, Fairless wasn’t sure what her business would look like in 2020 – especially for weddings.
“I went through the motions of wondering, even if I did film a wedding during this time, would I risk potentially spreading anything?” she stressed. Fairless made sure she and her team understood all precautionary measures before deciding it was all systems go. Fairless agreed to her first elopement wedding ceremony this past week.
Up to the challenge
Call it elopement, a minimony or just a celebration with your fiancé, couples are not shying away from saying “I do” in the midst of the pandemic. Many couples have chosen the smaller route in addition to their original plans. “Couples are learning to adapt,” she said. And she’s learning to adapt alongside them.
Fairless filmed the elopement of two of her long-time friends, Taylor and Ron Wisnasky, in their front yard. She described the event as “laid back, with no stress outside of the obvious stress of the pandemic,” she joked. “It was one of the easiest shoots that I’ve done.”
Due to the minimal nature of the ceremony, Fairless was able provide a same-day edit of the Wisnasky’s video, so they could send it to loved ones and family members that were unable to attend. “It’s so exciting for them, because they get to have two weddings. And they were able to send their wedding video to grandma within 24 hours of the ceremony.” This same-day editing service is something that Fairless offers to all couples, regardless of a worldwide pandemic.
“The times we are currently living in are far from norm,” said Taylor. “Ronnie and I aren’t alone in the cancelation of our 'special day.' It was important to us to still see our marriage through on our original date – this wouldn’t have been possible without Megan.”
Supporting local
As a local business owner herself, Fairless stressed the importance of supporting local. Her mantra at Megyme is “Community over Competition” – it’s the driving force that has helped her business grow and flourish. Now more than ever, supporting local is paramount.
Fairless said, “They’re your next door neighbors, your best friends – they are so much closer than you think. Local businesses are what make communities survive.” With that being said, Fairless emphasized that stepping up and looking past ourselves and our own interests is what will keep communities afloat through this pandemic.
Hope within the hurdles
As for the future of wedding videography, Fairless is hopeful for her field, despite the current hurdles she may be facing as a videographer. “Video was already in an uphill swing. Especially with weddings, video has grown so much. They show so much more emotion – video has the ability to move you in a certain way. Right now it’s so prevalent because no matter who can or can’t attend your wedding, everyone can share the day. Video makes that possible."
Not to mention that video serves as the ultimate testament for couples. Fairless remembers, “I once had a couple tell me, ‘Every time I get in a fight with him I re-watch my wedding video and remember why I fell in love with my husband,’ – and that’s the reason I do what I do.”