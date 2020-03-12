Alternative diets have surged in popularity in recent years. More people than ever are vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free. Couples who want to accommodate guests and are looking for more inclusive menus. Similarly, vegetarian couples may want to share their lifestyle with their guests in an approachable way. All in all, diverse wedding palates mean that everyone is happy and no one is left eating plain rolls and bits of dressing-free lettuce. These local options for vegetarian-friendly catering in St. Louis will leave everyone with a great taste in their mouth.
1. Seed Sprout Spoon
Seed Sprout Spoon has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options aplenty. Popular menu items include their Cherokee Street taco bar which offers a variety of fillings from grass-fed beef to vegan taco meat. The South Hampton is another popular option with Mediterranean bites like herbed falafel with citrus tahini dip, roasted peppers and herbed flatbread.
Seed Sprout Spoon not only offers a variety of vegan and vegetarian protein options alongside their ethically sourced meat, they also offer different options for the catering experience. In addition to a traditional banquet-style meal, they also serve food in stations. These rotating food stations create a cocktail party feel well-suited for the less-traditional guests who want to see people on their feet and mingling throughout the celebration.
Seed Sprout Spoon got their start from focusing on locally sourced food as a way to help boost Missouri’s economy and be more eco-friendly. Their services are zero-waste and they offer compostable materials or even vintage plate options for rent.
2. The Fifth Wheel
The Fifth Wheel catering is a member of the Baileys’ restaurant family, best known for Rooster and Bailey’s Range but also the creative vegan menu of Small Batch. The catering menu is informed by these restaurants and features select dishes and the locally produced food the group is known for.
Menu options include seasonal entrees from roast beef tenderloin to smoky, spicy polenta cake. In addition, they offer an easily customizable taco bar menu with a choice of vegan and gluten-free fillings like vegetarian chorizo and sides of Spanish rice. The ability to pick a traditional meat and/or a veggie filling makes it an appealing option sure to please all guests.
A more recent catering menu is the barbecue, with offers from Baileys’ newest restaurant Knock Out. Alongside smoked pork shoulder and beef brisket, couples can find pulled jackfruit and smoked Portobello mushrooms. The homemade barbecue sauces include the Texas, Korean and Alabama white.
The Fifth Wheel also has custom menus available. When couples meet with the events team, they can bring a wish list of options. The vegan chef at Small Batch often consults and can help shape any menu item to fit their dietary needs. They also offer vegan and gluten-free cakes and vegan ice cream when ordered in advance.
3. Ces & Judy’s
Ces & Judy’s catering offers a variety of entrées including vegetarian and vegan options. The cheese tortellini with mushroom crème sauce or the cauliflower steak with golden turmeric and coconut sauce would please any guest and can be made available to the whole party or served to specific attendees.
The customizable menu comes with a variety of starches, vegetables and passed hors d’oeuvres. The salad choices vary by season with heirloom caprese salad available in the summer and chopped romaine and pumpkin seeds available in the winter.