Your wedding photos will tell a story that’s uniquely yours. Opt for some of these popular trends aimed at personalizing your photos.
1. Natural style and film revival
Candid, photojournalistic-style wedding photography remains very popular, says Leise Jones of Leise Jones Photography in Boston. Additionally, film photography and digital images that look similar to film are trending now, says Shawnee Custalow of A Lovely Photo, based in Richmond, Va. She views the use of traditional film as a novelty couples can add to their photo package.
2. Fewer group shots, more couple photos
Couples are eschewing numerous pictures of the bridal party in various groupings and limiting formal family photos. “I think people realize, ‘That’s taking more time on my wedding day,’” says Custalow. “They want more great photos of themselves.”
3. Personalized experience
Couples today put all of this effort into an event that is uniquely them, so they want a photographer who can capture that. “They want portraits that showcase their personalities and quirks while making them look amazing,” says Emily Wenzel of Emily Wenzel Photography in Spokane, Wash.
Couples should keep in mind the intimate nature of documentary photography when searching for a photographer. The key is finding someone whose personality meshes with yours.
4. Less emphasis on details
While photos of the couple’s rings or the wedding dress hanging in the window abound on Pinterest, Custalow says many of the couples she works with are no longer as concerned with the details.
Jones recommends couples think about the photos they might want on display in their homes – often, detail shots don’t fall into that category. “In general, couples are less interested in photos of the details, and more interested in photos of their friends and family,” says Wenzel.
5. Capturing the ‘first look’
Another trend that remains popular: photographing the moment the bride and groom see each other before the ceremony.
Many couples like doing this shot early in the day, so they don’t have to be pulled away from celebrating with family and friends to take portraits.
“It’s really a lot less stressful for them to get those photos out of the way,” Jones said, “so that from cocktail hour, on — they’re partying.