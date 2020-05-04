A blinged-out wedding story

Chianti and Shaquon were friends before they were lovers. After meeting online, they talked, texted and FaceTimed for six months prior to meeting in person. Growing in friendship and then in love, they instantly sparked. Shaquon proposed three years later at one of Chianti’s favorite restaurants.
The Details: Ceremony location: Marriott St. Louis Grand - Laclede Ballroom | Reception location: Marriott St. Louis Grand - Crystal Ballroom | Invitations: Paperkeet by Tori | Bride’s dress: Maiden Voyage | Bridesmaid Dresses: JJ’s House | Hair: Kirshae Green | Makeup: Nettie Kelley Cosmetics | Men’s attire: Macy’s | Rings: Shane Co. | Flowers: Big Bow Events; Strategi K Studios | Cake/desserts: Patty Cakes | Entertainment: DJ Reminise | Photographer & Videographer: Endy Events | Honeymoon: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Their wedding was nothing short of dazzling. Following suit of Chianti’s bridal shower theme, “Sparkle & Shine,” their wedding consisted of shimmering lilac tones and iridescent hues. The ceremony was atop the beautiful Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel that overlooks the city and the reception followed at the Marriott Crystal (how fitting!) Ballroom. In Chianti’s words, she finally “married her happiness!”
Advice from the bride
Be organized. Have a planner. Don’t wait until the last minute to order items. Box items separately by rooms and label each box: “ceremony,” “reception,” “cocktail hour,” “bride suite,” “groom suite,” etc. It helps more than you know.
– Chianti
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events
Chianti and Shaquon
Photos by Endy Events
Endy Events