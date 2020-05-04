A blinged-out wedding story

From the Our 2020 Wedding Stories series

Chianti and Shaquon – July 27, 2019

Chianti and Shaquon were friends before they were lovers. After meeting online, they talked, texted and FaceTimed for six months prior to meeting in person. Growing in friendship and then in love, they instantly sparked. Shaquon proposed three years later at one of Chianti’s favorite restaurants. 

Their wedding was nothing short of dazzling. Following suit of Chianti’s bridal shower theme, “Sparkle & Shine,” their wedding consisted of shimmering lilac tones and iridescent hues. The ceremony was atop the beautiful Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel that overlooks the city and the reception followed at the Marriott Crystal (how fitting!) Ballroom. In Chianti’s words, she finally “married her happiness!” 

Sports