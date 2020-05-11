A doggone cute wedding story

While they may be young, newlyweds Angie and Kyle have much more than puppy love. But that didn’t stop them from sealing the deal alongside their perfect pooch, Opal. The two met in high school and spent a romantic summer together bonding over their shared loves like country music before knowing it was the real deal. At the end of their time at Mizzou, during a Greek life dance performance, Kyle surprised Angie by getting down on one knee and asking her to share their lives.
Angie and Kyle’s wedding on October 11, 2019 at Stone House of St. Charles had a simple, rustic theme. Angie’s dress from Mia Grace had a small piece of lace from her mother’s wedding gown pinned inside. Their friends, family and even puppy celebrated their love surrounded by mason jars, lanterns and greenery. After the wedding was over, they took a week long cruise for their honeymoon to Ocho Rios, Cozumel and Grand Cayman. The couple is grateful to be happily enjoying married life in their new house with an outdoor grill and their fur baby to love on.