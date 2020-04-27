A middle school wedding story

It’s not every day that a couple’s love story begins at 11 years old. Brandon had his eye on Taylor since the sixth grade when he picked on her as a way of expressing his interest. He would find the courage to ask her on a date years later when they were sophomores in high school. From that point on, Taylor described them as “inseparable.”
Their Sunflower Hill Farm wedding had a Kate Spade-inspired theme. Decorations were adorned with black and white stripes paired with gold and shades of pink. Groomsmen sported traditional black suits while bridesmaids wore sleek, nontraditional short black dresses – making for a classy and elegant wedding day.