A middle school wedding story

From the Our 2020 Wedding Stories series

Taylor and Brandon – May 18, 2019

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
A middle school wedding story

It’s not every day that a couple’s love story begins at 11 years old. Brandon had his eye on Taylor since the sixth grade when he picked on her as a way of expressing his interest. He would find the courage to ask her on a date years later when they were sophomores in high school. From that point on, Taylor described them as “inseparable.” 

Their Sunflower Hill Farm wedding had a Kate Spade-inspired theme. Decorations were adorned with black and white stripes paired with gold and shades of pink. Groomsmen sported traditional black suits while bridesmaids wore sleek, nontraditional short black dresses – making for a classy and elegant wedding day. 

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports