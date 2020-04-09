A mission-centered wedding story

From the Our 2020 Wedding Stories series

Eliana and Tommy – April 27, 2019

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
A mission-centered wedding story

Tommy and Eliana met on a mission trip to Eliana’s native country of Haiti, and Tommy made it his mission to marry her shortly after. They didn’t skip a beat and were engaged one year later on their second mission trip back to Haiti. Their engagement only lasted six months, as Elaina “couldn’t wait to become Mrs. McBee.”

Faith, culture and family were at the forefront of their wedding ceremony. With Eliana’s Haitian and American families present, both played a significant role in making the day so special. Located at their local coffee shop, Post Commons in Alton, Illinois, their gold, white and green color scheme reflected their fresh, down-to-earth relationship. 

 

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports