For Debra Duncan, love at first sight was no stretch of imagination. It pinpointed how she felt when she met Roosevelt Turner in 1990. She was 23 and he was 25.
“I liked his leadership,” she recalled. “When he came by, we just sat down outside my apartment complex and talked. He would just open up casually to me and share everything from a male perspective. It was totally unique.”
On their first date, he rode his bike and she caught a cab to see a movie, “The Terminator.”
“From there, we fell in love. He was my friend before he was my lover,” she said.
Roosevelt considered her very pretty and smart. She leveled with him about her goals. Marrying him was high on her list.
“I laughed when she told me, but deep down inside I knew she was the one. I told a friend, but not her,” he said.
She also made certain he knew that she loved him, but believed in God more. Eventually, an ultimatum came.
“I was willing to let him go and he knew it. Before our relationship was about to end, he asked me to marry him,” Debra said. He called his mother to get his birth certificate. Before he could change his mind, they were married in May 1998 at the courthouse in Edwardsville, Ill. They had two children, Jowanna and Rasheen.
“When we would talk, we were always madly in love with each other,” he said. “I had to stop and become a true man and a husband for her.”
By 2016, Debra saw a vast transformation in him and they were willing to build on that.
“It was a different me and she was so happy for me. We basically started a fresh start,” he added. Amid their evolving relationship, they started to plan a renewal of vows to signify overcoming the challenges they had faced.
Debra wasn’t shy about wanting a real wedding. “If we ever were joined together again as one, I want it to be what it should have been the first time – with family there, me walking down the aisle. After rushing to get married the first time, we both would have rings,” she insisted.
They planned a renewal wedding on May 19, 2018, almost exactly 20 years after their first formal commitment. Lou and Jackie Brock, ordained ministers, officiated.
A sudden shower moved both ceremony and reception for 90 guests, which had swelled from an initial list of 50, inside the Highlands Golf and Tennis Center in Forest Park. “Mr. & Mrs. Turner” lit up the floor, the bride said, “so whenever everybody walked in, they would see it.”
Attire, flower-topped cake, feathery centerpieces, draped tables and programs glittered in gold and white to confirm their religious significance. The family-centered celebration included children, grandchildren, siblings and mothers. Debra’s brother walked her down the aisle. Photos honored the supportive influence of family members who had passed – and they knew would have wanted to be with them. They pledged family unity with a candle ceremony and poured salt together.
Roosevelt called it “just the best day. My mother always liked her, loved her, and she thought she would bring out the best qualities in me. There is a picture of my son looking at me when I first saw her. I had a glow and I’ll never forget how she looked.” Only protocol, he suggested, kept him from kissing her at that very moment.
The postponed attraction has not lost its glow. Debra envisioned them traveling the world and watching grandkids grow. In other words, they want to do “all the things we should have done the first time. He is my everything. What I love about him is his smile. We laugh together, we have fun together, we cry together. We come through it all together.”