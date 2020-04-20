A wedding story of hometown love

Schoolmates since preschool and friends as freshman in high school, Erin and Christian started dating their senior year and sustained a long-distance relationship through four years of college. When Christian proposed on a hike in Pere Marquette Park, “real life” hit for these school sweethearts.
Erin and Christian’s wedding day in Alton, Illinois, began at Main Street Methodist and ended at Bluff City Grill, but they hit all of the photo hot spots along the way, posing for photos at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater and taking in many shots of the Alton riverfront. Table decorations were inspired by Erin’s kindergarten class, and a margarita fountain rounded out the evening that included dining, dancing and desserts.