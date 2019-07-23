When Patrick and Olivia met on a chance weekend trip, sharing jokes and chili cheese dogs, they had little idea they’d be married years later.
After Patrick proposed with a little help from their dog, Beadie, the couple was married at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in May 2018. Olivia stuck with a theme of white flowers, greenery and gold accents, which gave the event a “fresh, natural and classic” feel.
Their family had a significant role in the wedding’s personality. Olivia walked down the aisle to “Here Comes the Sun,” a tribute to her biological father’s love for the Beatles. A few of Olivia’s relatives played music and sang for the happy couple, and small swatches from her mother and grandmother’s old wedding gowns were sewn into the inside of Olivia’s dress. “Having all of our family and friends there to surround us with love and support that day truly reflected our love and support for each other,” Olivia said.
