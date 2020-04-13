A wedding story straight from the streets of Soulard

Cara and Gary met at a bar in Soulard after striking up a conversation thanks to Cara’s direct and outgoing personality. When she said he was cute, they kept on chatting. Gary proposed on one of their routine walks with the dog to Pontiac Square Park. When she turned around, he was on one knee, and after she said yes, they walked to Molly’s where it all started and were greeted by their closest family and friends.
The couple tied the knot on July 20, 2019 with a ceremony at The Jewel Box in Forest Park and a reception at .Zack. Cara assembled a borrowed hankie from her Pawpaw, an old penny that was worn in her grandmother’s wedding shoe, a blue ankle bracelet and her new dress before walking down the aisle. Their mutual love of music showed at the reception because everyone was on their feet, dancing the night away to the celebration. Now that they’re married, Cara and Gary are expanding the family and are set to expect their first child this spring.