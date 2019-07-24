The first date reflected the wedding: rainy. For their first date, Brittany and Mallory attended a Cardinals game, which turned into a downpour which made for an exciting adventure. For their wedding in 2018, May showers blew in and turned their outside wedding into an indoor one, which Brittany remarked is a sign of good luck for their matrimonial future adventures.
Their rustic, lavender-themed wedding was laid-back, complete with a family officiant, an open bar and the presence of their dog, Gracie. They ended their night with sparklers to light the way out, and after the wedding took part in the “trashing the dress” trend.
