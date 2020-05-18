Building new love on a strong foundation

Ted and Erin fell in love with a vacant church and then fell in love with each other. Being fond of the architecture, Erin jumped at the opportunity when this church-turned-library in New Haven, Missouri went up for sale in 2018. Widowed at the time, Erin invited an old friend and contractor, Ted, to help her turn it into her dream home.
From contractor to husband, that old church building became the foundation that their love was built upon. One year later, they were married in their lofty home surrounded by loved ones.
“The sweetest part of our wedding was having all of our friends and family working together to make our day special,” Erin said. “Our siblings, cousins, children, grandchildren and friends each contributed in unique ways.”
From the handmade decorative ornaments to the porcelain Dutch doll cake toppers, every detail in their wedding day was significant to their love story.
“Every aspect of our wedding was touched by someone we love,” Erin said. “I believe that it’s most important that your day represents your love and personalities.”