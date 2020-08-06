As brides reimagine their big day to align with social distancing standards, metro area wedding venues are working hard to create quaint yet couture spaces for couples to say, “I do.” Whether you are wishing to elope or to have a minimony or micro wedding, there’s sure to be a local venue that’s perfect for you.
Beall Mansion An Elegant Bed & Breakfast Inn
Hoping for an elopement just for two? Then look no further than the Beall Mansion An Elegant Bed & Breakfast Inn’s elopement elegance wedding for either an indoor or outdoor ceremony.
Let a stunning waterfall be the backdrop for your big day at Bogey Hills Country Club’s large outdoor deck, which can be customized to your crew.
The Boo Cat Club is ready to host celebrations of all sizes according to its Facebook page – and its three stunning ceremony sites are sure to be the puuurrrfect place to tie the knot.
If you are looking for a rustic, chic ceremony, then look no further than Brookdale Farms’ outdoor option with “limitless possibilities.”
The Chase Park Plaza, now offering both minimonies and micro weddings, is where elegant views, extraordinary offerings and classic elegance mix to make the perfect place to take part in a ceremony.
Whether you’re seeking a sweet chapel or romantic outdoor ceremony, Herman Hill Weddings has a variety of elopement and micro wedding options for that spontaneous (or even more personalized) nuptials.
Set the stage for your ceremony with a luminous lake at Innsbrook Resort, thanks to one of its two micro wedding packages available.
Searching for a chic and sophisticated backdrop for your ceremony? Then look no further than The Last Hotel’s rooftop elopement package overlooking a prime stretch of historic Washington Avenue.
Laumeier Sculpture Park offers minimonies to its members thanks to its stunning Estate House wedding ceremony option, which accommodates up to 40 guests.
Alongside the Meramec River, Lost Hill Lake has four elopement packages for groups under 75 to witness weddings under its serene 50-year-old walnut grove, surrounded by acres of lush greenery.
Celebrate with your nearest and dearest at the charming Marry Me COTTAGE, which accommodates up to 40 guests in a charming and intimate ceremony.
Whether you want to get married in a meadow, beneath marvelous maple trees or in a manor living room, Overlook Farm has multiple romantic backdrops to set the stage and mood for your elopement ceremony.
Retreat with up to 50 guests to a rustic country setting for a whimsical wedding in the woods and an outdoor reception thanks to Renaissance Wine Garden’s micro wedding option.
The Ritz-Carlton’s Wine Room is an intimate setting, accommodating no more than 40, that showcases vintners’ astounding art for a moody yet marvelous setting.
Surround yourself with the sounds of a wonderful waterfall and natural Missouri greenery at an enchanting, standing-room-only ceremony that’s accessible only by trail at Silver Oaks Chateau’s pond location.
Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House
Will you have butterflies on your big day? Maybe figuratively, but you can also literally choose an intimate ceremony with up to 25 guests at the Conservatory and its 1,500 colorful butterflies.
Third Degree Glass Factory is opening its one-of-a-kind event space housed in a working glass studio to accommodate weddings with 20 to 125 guests for an hourlong ceremony and a three-hour reception – rental tables, chairs, linens, napkins and centerpieces included.
Sneak away with six guests for a private two-hour weekday elopement at one of The Venue at Maison du Lac’s two stunning ceremony sites – lakeside or inside its beautiful barn.