Valentine's Day celebrates all things love – but Cupid's arrow doesn't always shoot straight. Even the best laid plans for romantic moments don't always go as expected. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to share their most epic #WeddingFails and they did not disappoint. Here's a look at some of the best (or worst):
Don't lock your knees!
My maid of honor passed out right before I walked down the aisle. She sat in a chair on stage for the rest of the ceremony. She was ok. #weddingfail pic.twitter.com/51PBnnTurZ— Keshana (@Keshana22) February 10, 2020
Formal wear isn't for everyone
My dad forgot to take his hat off so he did a hat toss into the bushes #WeddingFail 🤔🤷🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/QrtBT2K81j— Natalie Wine (@nwine) February 11, 2020
Glamor wind has its downfalls
I think the vid says it all🤷♀️#WeddingFail pic.twitter.com/uV8rajLf89— Lindsey O'Donnell Welch (@LindseyOD123) February 10, 2020
Practice the kiss
He swept me off my feet (kind of)😉 #WeddingFail pic.twitter.com/HTUs8jpaKw— Deanna (@dnp_816) February 11, 2020
The groom may have competition
#WeddingFail My dog didn't seem to like my bride pic.twitter.com/SxPcbXQ81b#TuesdayThoughts— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) February 11, 2020
All the planning in the world doesn't guarantee a perfect day. But sometimes it's okay to roll with the punches. Share your own bridal hiccups with the hashtag #STLWeddingFail.