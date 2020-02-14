Valentine's Day celebrates all things love – but Cupid's arrow doesn't always shoot straight. Even the best laid plans for romantic moments don't always go as expected. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to share their most epic #WeddingFails and they did not disappoint. Here's a look at some of the best (or worst):

All the planning in the world doesn't guarantee a perfect day. But sometimes it's okay to roll with the punches. Share your own bridal hiccups with the hashtag #STLWeddingFail.

