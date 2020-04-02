White Birch in Alton, Illinois, encompasses the essence of “shopping small.” Located in one of many historic Alton houses, the architecture of the converted storefront greets you with elegance and quaint hominess. From the moment you walk in the door, the personal feel is evident. The ambiance is warm and inviting. The customer service follows suit.
Small it may be, but the store has had a large impact on the Riverbend community since opening its doors in 2007. “Everyone wants to go to the shop where everyone knows your name. That feeling of being special is something the big corporations just can’t duplicate,” says shop owner, Stacy Keshner.
The shop was a longtime vision turned reality by Keshner and her mother after seeing a need for sentimental gifts in their area. “I wanted to bring unique gifts to the Riverbend area. The area was lacking 'something special' to gift for a friend, the newborn baby and the newly married couple. We wanted to bring that to the community,” Keshner said.
White Birch offers a wide array of services for the baby shower-goer, the retail therapy lover and engaged couples with their custom wedding registries. Keshner is fiercely loyal to her customers — and her customers reciprocate that level of loyalty.
Custom-tailored wedding registry
Keshner meets one-on-one with couples to assess their wedding registry needs. She’s more than just a business owner — she doubles as a personal stylist. Each registry is custom-tailored to each bride. Her personal touch and sense of style ensures that couples’ registries are not simply items checked off a list — they are items that reflect their personalities and have in-home longevity.
“We help the bride pick items that flow together. We set a table as we shop for her items. She gets to see what she has and how it all pulls together. In the end we do not want the bride to end up with a bunch of mismatched items,” Keshner said. “My favorite part of working with brides is finding out their lifestyle and then picking out items that match.”
Her brides can attest to this. “Stacy helped tremendously when I was overwhelmed [about] what to pick for my registry. She thought of things that I would never [have] thought to add to my list and [am] so glad I did!” said Natalie Yost-Chung, a White Birch bride. “My plates will last me forever and will always be in style — Stacy had to remind me of that. I loved every gift I got from White Birch.”
To add to that local business, everyone-knows-yours-name personal touch, White Birch gives every registered couple a showcase table in their showroom. These displays present a snippet of their collection as well as a nameplate and engagement photo. When guests come in the shop to buy gifts, the showroom gives them a visual — and Stacy keeps them on track with purchases that stay true to registries. Being devoted to her brides’ wishes means they don’t end up with gifts that they didn't want.
Other services at White Birch include free gift wrap, free local delivery of registry items, online shopping for out-of-town guests and more.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, White Birch is offering 15% off all bridal gifts as well as online shopping and free delivery to all customers within a 30-mile radius. Keshner says customers can call, text or FaceTime her to process an order.