Taylor Barton had been dreaming of the moment she would walk down the aisle to Alec Kuhn since she was 15 years old. Ten years later, Taylor’s dream was about to become a reality. The couple was set to wed on May 2, 2020 after a beautiful proposal in September of 2018.
Like many couples, the now-Kuhn’s received the devastating news in March that for the next six weeks, due to coronavirus, no gatherings of more than 50 people would be allowed. Hopeful still, they thought there could be a chance their May 2 dream wedding could still happen. Their venue contacted them shortly after, letting them know that they would need to postpone. “We let ourselves grieve and then formed a plan of action,” Taylor said. Upon agreeing to stick with all of their original vendors, they set their new wedding date for January 30, 2021.
However, Taylor explained that the couple couldn’t wait any longer to be husband and wife. Taylor and Alec decided they would seal the deal at their local courthouse as soon as things reopened in addition to their postponed nuptials in January.
“We called the courthouse on April 30 to get an update on when weddings could take place and they said, ‘not anytime soon, but if you have a location and an officiant, you can still get married.’” At first they were disappointed, then surprised. They learned that Alec’s younger brother had, by happen stance, been ordained years back in college. With this news, their improvised planning commenced right away.
All hands on deck
Taylor explained that planning a wedding in 48 hours was, “SO much fun!” Having always been a planner, she said that the spontaneity of it all made the whole wedding more exciting.
The makeshift wedding, which would be held in Taylor’s parents’ backyard, was well on its way – with all hands on deck. The mothers of the bride and groom took care of logistics such as dinner, dessert and decorations. Alec’s older brother built an arbor for the backyard. Taylor’s now sister-in-law even loaned her a white dress to wear and helped the couple secure a photographer, Maggie Perkins, to document the day. Lastly, their florist, Petaled Pail, agreed to create a last-minute bouquet, flower crown and boutonniere to be delivered that next morning.
“Alec and I were just amazed at the plans my mom and sister-in-law had made in just ONE morning!” Taylor said. That evening, Taylor, Alec and their families met for a “rehearsal dinner” – eating Domino’s pizza (Taylor’s favorite) in their sweatpants. The wedding planning had come together in a mere two days, and it was better than they could have dreamed of.
The backyard ceremony
Their wedding day started simply perfect – albeit different than either of them envisioned. Taylor and Alec enjoyed pancakes and played with their puppy that morning. “We sat quietly and wrote our vows,” she said affectionately.
After arriving at Taylor’s parents’ backyard-turned-wedding-oasis, the couple was blown away by the backdrop of their impromptu ceremony.
“The ceremony was intimate, romantic and absolutely perfect,” Taylor said. “My dad walked me down the aisle to 'Chapel of Love,' and everyone started crying.”
A stress-free situation
The couple agreed that their favorite part of the wedding was the lack of stress among everyone involved. “No one stressed about the wedding details,” she said. “Things turned out way better than we ever imagined or planned for.
“Since we first got engaged, we both dreamed of a big wedding shared with all of our loved ones – and we still dream of this. But through this experience, we learned neither of us needed a big party to celebrate one of the best moments of our lives. Instead, we just needed an officiant, a backyard and our family.”
The Kuhn’s still plan to have their dream wedding in January of 2021. Taylor wanted to offer encouragement to any couples mourning the loss of their own original nuptial plans. “For those brides and grooms that have to postpone their weddings, our heart goes out to you. But we can promise you, an intimate, stress-free wedding in a backyard is just as, if not more, special than any big wedding.”