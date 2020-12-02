 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 Live Music Vendors to Rock Your St. Louis Wedding
0 comments

10 Live Music Vendors to Rock Your St. Louis Wedding

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Musician

Getty Images

For couples looking to tie the knot, there’s no better way to celebrate with friends and family than by two-stepping or cha-chaing the night away to live music. Thankfully, the metro area is home to incredible performers. Get to know 10 of the area’s top wedding acts with this handy guide.

Boogie Chyld

The ultimate boogie band

You name it, Boogie Chyld plays it. The six-piece party band specializes in classic hits and modern jams – from Motown and disco to classic rock, hip-hop and country.

To book: boogiechyld.com

Diamond Empire Band

24-carat magic is in the air

Whether playing an intimate affair or a huge blowout celebration – think Ed Sheeran or Lizzo – the wedding dance floor always shines when Diamond Empire Band is playing.

To book: diamondempireband.com

Zhivegas Entertainment

Vegas flair, no matter where

Helmed by renowned party rock act Dr. Zhivegas and ’80s tribute group Queens Blvd, Zhivegas Entertainment keeps wedding crowds cheering with disco, rock, pop and more.

To book: zhivegasentertainment.com

RiverBend Bluegrass Band

Rustic and right for your night

RiverBend Bluegrass Band’s tender tunes will set the stage for a beautiful evening. The five-piece traditional bluegrass group performs originals, standards and even genre rarities.

To book: gigsalad.com/riverbend_bluegrass_band_st_louis

Charles Glenn Group

A legend in the Lou

Known as the best voice in St. Louis – and the anthem singer for none other than the St. Louis Blues – Charles Glenn always gets the crowd going with disco, jazz, pop, and R&B jams.

To book: theknot.com/marketplace/charles-glenn-group-st-louis-mo-549062

FatPocket

An act with attitude

FatPocket plays the music that gets everyone on the dance floor. And the performers? They’re dancing too. Guests can count on the best songs from the ’60s through the ’80s, as well as current radio hits.

To book: contemporaryproductions.com/artist/fatpocket

The Patrick Lentz Band

Cake with a side of croon

Classy and cool, The Patrick Lentz Band presents a timeless swing band sound and style that gets wedding reception attendees on their feet.

To book: patricklentzmusic.com/thepatricklentzband

Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos

Get keyed up with double the 88s

Felix and Fingers take the dueling pianos format to the next level with cocktail hour background music, dance floor reception hits and DJ services for every style of wedding.

To book: felixandfingers.com

Downtime Band

Never a dull moment

With each member touting more than 10 years of playing experience – and a wide repertoire of songs – your guests are in for a memorable night in the hands of the Downtime Band.

To book: downtimeband.com

The LustreLights

Bright lights, big talent

Versatile and skilled, The LustreLights bring an elegant energy to wedding receptions with sounds varying from classical and jazz to pop and dance.

To book: contemporaryproductions.com/artist/the-lustrelights

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Life Stories December 2, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports