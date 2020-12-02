10 Live Music Vendors to Rock Your St. Louis Wedding

For couples looking to tie the knot, there’s no better way to celebrate with friends and family than by two-stepping or cha-chaing the night away to live music. Thankfully, the metro area is home to incredible performers. Get to know 10 of the area’s top wedding acts with this handy guide.
Boogie Chyld
The ultimate boogie band
You name it, Boogie Chyld plays it. The six-piece party band specializes in classic hits and modern jams – from Motown and disco to classic rock, hip-hop and country.
To book: boogiechyld.com
Diamond Empire Band
24-carat magic is in the air
Whether playing an intimate affair or a huge blowout celebration – think Ed Sheeran or Lizzo – the wedding dance floor always shines when Diamond Empire Band is playing.
To book: diamondempireband.com
Zhivegas Entertainment
Vegas flair, no matter where
Helmed by renowned party rock act Dr. Zhivegas and ’80s tribute group Queens Blvd, Zhivegas Entertainment keeps wedding crowds cheering with disco, rock, pop and more.
To book: zhivegasentertainment.com
RiverBend Bluegrass Band
Rustic and right for your night
RiverBend Bluegrass Band’s tender tunes will set the stage for a beautiful evening. The five-piece traditional bluegrass group performs originals, standards and even genre rarities.
Charles Glenn Group
A legend in the Lou
Known as the best voice in St. Louis – and the anthem singer for none other than the St. Louis Blues – Charles Glenn always gets the crowd going with disco, jazz, pop, and R&B jams.
FatPocket
An act with attitude
FatPocket plays the music that gets everyone on the dance floor. And the performers? They’re dancing too. Guests can count on the best songs from the ’60s through the ’80s, as well as current radio hits.
The Patrick Lentz Band
Cake with a side of croon
Classy and cool, The Patrick Lentz Band presents a timeless swing band sound and style that gets wedding reception attendees on their feet.
Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos
Get keyed up with double the 88s
Felix and Fingers take the dueling pianos format to the next level with cocktail hour background music, dance floor reception hits and DJ services for every style of wedding.
To book: felixandfingers.com
Downtime Band
Never a dull moment
With each member touting more than 10 years of playing experience – and a wide repertoire of songs – your guests are in for a memorable night in the hands of the Downtime Band.
To book: downtimeband.com
The LustreLights
Bright lights, big talent
Versatile and skilled, The LustreLights bring an elegant energy to wedding receptions with sounds varying from classical and jazz to pop and dance.
