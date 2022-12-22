10 wedding venues with both indoor and outdoor options in the St. Louis area

If you’ve always dreamed of having an outdoor wedding, but are a little too Type A to not have a backup plan in case of weather, this guide is for you.
The McPherson Wedding Venue
You won’t have to leave the city for this indoor/outdoor wedding venue in the Central West End. The McPherson features a 5,000-square-foot courtyard with a gazebo that’s made for a wedding ceremony. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, no worries – the interior, full of distinct design touches like antique chandeliers and marble floors, offers an equally beautiful event space.
The McPherson Wedding Venue, 4715 McPherson Ave., St. Louis, 314-713-9922, themcphersonvenue.com
Villa Antonio Winery
With stone patios and sweeping vineyard views in the rolling hills of Hillsboro, Villa Antonio Winery is a great pick for your wedding venue in Jefferson County. The grounds also include options like enclosed tents for a true indoor/outdoor experience, or indoor options that overlook the lake. The on-site small batch brewery, Sandy Valley Brewing Co., also makes this venue stand out.
Villa Antonio Winery, 3660 Linhorst Road, Hillsboro, 636-475-5008, villaantoniowinery.com/weddings
Chandler Hill Vineyards
Less than an hour away from St. Louis sits Chandler Hill Vineyards, which hosts weddings year-round and is prepared for all types of weather. In the warmer months, opt for a wedding on the deck overlooking the bluffs. For a winter wedding, the rustic tasting room is cozy and warm with the same views.
Chandler Hill Vineyards, 596 Defiance Road, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com/weddings
Silver Oaks Chateau
Silver Oaks Chateau has eight different ceremony options, both indoor and outdoor, from which you can choose for your big day. Experience the tranquil outdoors with a ceremony in the meadow, woods or in front of a freestanding wood-burning outdoor fireplace. The Grand Hall features two indoor options for the ceremony, as well.
Silver Oaks Chateau, 1168 MO-100, Pacific, silveroakschateau.com
Sunset Bluffs Venue
According to Sunset Bluffs, there is no such thing as a “standard wedding.” Become fully immersed in the outdoors by taking advantage of the lodging options at the venue, which includes room for your guests. This venue juxtaposes luxury and nature in a truly unique way.
Sunset Bluffs Venue, 230 Sunset Bluffs Road, Washington, 314-660-2210, sunsetbluffs.com/weddings
The Larimore
This historic wedding venue is on the National Register of Historic Places; it was formerly a pre-Civil War home and bustling farm. You have plenty of indoor and outdoor options, from a garden gazebo to a chapel. With six private, gated acres, there’s tons of great outdoor photo-ops.
The Larimore, 11475 Lilac Ave., St. Louis, 314-868-8009, larimoreweddings.com
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
This vineyard and winery features several stellar indoor options, like a chapel or the renovated barn with a wraparound porch that used to house horses. If opting for the barn wedding, there’s a lovely expanse of grass in front of it that you may consider for an outdoor ceremony.
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery, 24345 State Route WW, Ste. Genevieve, 573-747-1000, missourirusticwedding.com
The Venue at Maison du Lac
While most of the venues on this list fall into the historic, farm-chic category, The Venue at Maison du Lac sets itself apart with a minimalist, modern design, both interior and exterior. Outdoor ceremony sites include a lake view from the venue’s deck or in front of the ceremony barn.
The Venue at Maison du Lac, 2603 Wild Plum Valley, Pacific, 636-831-5455, thevenuestl.com
Sunflower Hill Farm
Full of rustic, natural elements, Sunflower Hill Farm has everything you need for an indoor or outdoor wedding – a barn-style event center with both indoor and outdoor seating and outdoor ceremony space are at the top of the list.
Sunflower Hill Farm, 245 Terry Road, Augusta, 314-461-5131, sunflowerhillfarm.com
Bogey Hills Country Club
Bogey Hills Country Club’s manicured slopes make it a great choice for a wedding in any season. Get married under partial cover at the site’s pavilion or seal the deal in the club’s grand ballroom.
Bogey Hills Country Club, 1120 Country Club Road, Saint Charles, 636-946-6250, bogeyhillscc.com/special_events/weddings