15 Gender-Neutral Love Songs

Music has the power to move you in the moment and be tied to a memory for a lifetime. So the song you select for your first dance as newlyweds on your wedding day should be moving and memorable – and as unique as the two of you and your love together.
To pick the perfect personal and sentimental song, consider each of your personalities and the journey of your love story, says St. Louis wedding photographer Tawny Ballard. “Couples should look for a first-dance song that is meaningful to them,” she adds. “Whether it be the first song you danced to together as a couple, a song you listen to on repeat, a song you love to listen to together or just a song that makes you think of your fiancé, both partners should feel a connection with the lyrics of the song and be able to picture dancing with their new spouse on their wedding day to that song.”
The track also should have the right rhythm for the newlyweds, whether that’s slow and sentimental or something a little faster and upbeat, Ballard adds. One of her personal favorites? “I love that ‘At Last’ by Etta James is a classic, but never gets old,” she says. “It’s a song that’s stood the test of time and always brings tears to the eyes of guests in the room. It’s a slower song, but the beauty of it keeps guests’ attention. The lyrics are also so sweet!”
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.
The Composed Collective offers a range of planning services, from the proposal to the big day. Whether couples are getting married in the metro area, out of state or desire a destination wedding, Annie Sullivan uses her professional experience and degree in psychology to hone their wedding’s design.