2022 Instagram-Worthy Tablescape Trends for Your St. Louis Wedding

Wow your guests and create a visual social media feast by setting the table at your reception with today’s top trends.
“I have been giddy with the amount of detail going back into tables,” says event designer Allie Menne of St. Louis’ Something Bleau. “If you think about it, the table is the most important part of a home. [Setting the table is] a great way to tell a lot about yourself, without having to say anything.”
Menne credits the resurgence of the tradition of setting an ornate table to more people being at home and eating together, with Instagram and styled shoots in bridal magazines strongly influencing tablescape trends.
“When I started Something Bleau, part of my goal was to bring back the art of the dinner party,” Menne says of her business, which she launched in 2020. “My mom’s from the South, and my dad’s side is Sicilian. So I grew up with that art of entertaining instilled in me. We always had dinner parties. My grandma owned a catering company. I grew up with fine china and knowing how to set a table.”
She advises couples to focus first on the head table, as “that’s what’s going to be in 90 percent of your reception photos,” before styling the rest.
“This year, you’re going to see color – a lot of emeralds and greens,” Menne says. “One thing that is trending – and I know I am biased – is that dusty French blue [popularized by the Netflix series] ‘Bridgerton.’”
The year 2022 will embrace whimsy, Menne adds, likely due to the ongoing pandemic impact, which requires couples to be quick to adapt as they plan their weddings. Menne experienced this struggle firsthand after having to plan her own wedding a total of four times.
“Brides, you’ve got to give yourself some grace,” she reminds. “The last two years has taught us all to adapt. We just have to flexible.”
Menne can decorate a head table with seating for 12 to 20 people in under an hour – and in even shorter order for sweetheart tables. She uses glassware, flatware and unique pieces to enhance a couple’s vibe for their big day. She works with florists to determine how floral elements fit into the couple’s vision for the final tablescape.
“Another thing I think is going to be big [for tablescaping] is alternate florals – not just fresh flowers,” Menne says. “There’s going to be a lot more candles, silk flowers or unique centerpieces. Some fun things are going to come out of it. It takes the pressure off because people now are so excited just to have the party.”
Something Bleau, St. Louis, instagram.com/somethingbleau