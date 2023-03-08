Sure, ice cream isn’t necessarily a traditional wedding treat. However, there’s no denying that these frozen treats would be a fan fave (especially if you’re having an outdoor wedding). Regardless of whether you need a sweet deal or are willing to splurge on an excellent experience, there is a St. Louis business that is willing to make your day that much sweeter.
The sweetest deal
Since 2012, Poptimism has been making pops with seasonal produce from the metro area – think flavors like rosemary lemonade, pink velvet cake, blood orange spritz and circus animal cookie, just to name a few. And, yes, Poptimism will bulk-produce its pops just for your party. While it doesn’t currently rent out its pretty pop truck, Toto, Poptimism does offer cute branded coolers for rent if needed. Plus, at $2.55 a pop when purchasing more than 200 pops, Poptimism is a pretty sweet deal.
Yes, Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Cafe is known for its cupcakes. But did you know that it decided to smash up said divine desserts and then mix them with ice cream for an incredible creation? Well, it did – and it will cater. Jilly’s offers an ice cream bar featuring three flavors of your choice (think gooey butter brownie batter, birthday cake and browned butter pecan, among others) with four topping options for $149, which will feed 18 to 20 people.
The ultimate splurge
When it comes to creating a one-of-a-kind ice cream experience, Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery is sure to give you a sweet experience. Whether you’re hoping for a full-service ice cream bar, an idyllic ice cream truck (delightfully dubbed Clem) or even an ice cream bike (yes, you read that right), including Clementine’s handcrafted concoctions are sure to make for a memorable evening. Starting at $4 a person for ice cream (with additional setup, service, gratuity-type charges), Clementine’s may be a splurge, but a splurge worth savoring.
