There’s no doubt that flowers are a stunning focal point for your big day. Unfortunately, the beauty of these blooms is fleeting – if you hope to treasure your bouquets long after your wedding day, preservation is pivotal. Whether you’re looking to have your bouquet transformed into a true work of art or simply wish to savor the moment, here are three perfect ways to preserve your flowers, regardless of your price point.
A sincere steal
The Floral Preservation Co. offers a floral preservation kit, meaning you can keep your flowers looking fabulous without breaking the bank. The basic $49.99 kit includes everything you need to successfully preserve your bouquet – drying sheets, finishing spray and more – before storing flowers in an album or frame of your choosing.
Natured St. Louis specializes in hand-pressing bouquets to ensure the highest quality petals in the finished product – or, in other words, the custom keepsake you’re sure to adore for years to come. The framed bouquets start at $175 and can go in a standard frame (which has an archival protection system to prevent flowers from fading) or in a floating frame, where the bouquet is placed directly onto glass.
Gold & Blooms takes a modern twist on the typical pressed pieces. Although they do offer framed pieces, they also offer something “a little more out of the box,” as their website says. Ranging from $400 to $600, Gold & Blooms will preserve pieces of your bouquet and create ravishing resin displays – everything from a 6-inch decorative square to a set of bookends and more. They even have add-on pieces like ring dishes, ornaments, wine stoppers and more.
