4 Tips to Seamlessly Pull Off Multilocation Wedding Photo Shoots

St. Louis couples have their pick of top wedding photo backdrops, from in-demand destinations at Forest Park and Tower Grove Park to downtown architectural gems like the Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse. But when it comes to scheduling couple and bridal party portraits at multiple locations other than just the wedding venue, it’s imperative to meticulously orchestrate every last detail of the big day. Jeremy Keltner, owner of and photographer at Your Story Photo + Cinema in St. Louis, shares the all-important steps to getting multisetting wedding photos off without a hitch.
Keeping the Communication Lines Open
The most crucial part of accomplishing a couple’s wedding photo goals is communication, Keltner says. “Whether our couple has a lot of input on photo locations or they leave it up to us, we always make sure that we’re on the same page so that everyone knows what to expect for the big day,” he explains. “As professionals, we … do the back-end work to make it all come together. So knowing the locations and taking into consideration what events may be taking place in the area that could affect transportation and moving around the location are really important. While we do everything we can to ensure that our couples have the location backdrop they’ve always dreamt of, we always want them to know if there is something going on that day that can affect the outcome they’re expecting.”
Procuring the Pertinent Permits
Being aware of and submitting any required permits at the photo locations is another important step, Keltner notes: “The last thing we’d want would be to show up to a location and find out that we’re not allowed to do photos.”
Timing Is Everything
Helping couples build a realistic timeline also is a must, Keltner says. “Give some buffers of time just in case things take longer – then they’re not stressed,” he explains. “Sometimes even when we’ve done everything to ensure that things stay on track, there are things out of our control, so giving a little more extra time can really save the day.”
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
Maintaining a team mentality among vendors, from the wedding planner to the photographer to the charter transportation, is the biggest key to success, Keltner notes. “Realize that the whole team has its own goals and responsibilities, so it’s really important to make sure that [everyone is] on the same page,” he says. “It really takes a village to make a wedding day happen, so the more info [shared] with everyone, the better!”