St. Louis is home to a bevy of local parks – a fact you should be extra grateful for if you’re in the process of planning your wedding. Whether you’re looking for a quiet, intimate ceremony on the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River or a gleaming indoor venue filled with flora, our city and county parks have got you covered.
Queeny Park
This spacious park near Town and Country seems to have it all: a popular 4-mile hiking loop, an ice rink, a beloved dog park. But Queeny Park also has a couple of serene wedding sites perfect for your dream outdoor wedding. The first is located at the Queeny Barn Courtyard Garden. Guests will sit on grassy areas surrounded by lush gardens, and you and your wedding party will walk down a quaint brick path as your aisle. The brick path leads straight to the old Queeny stable, a perfectly picturesque backdrop to your ceremony. The second option is the nature-centric Jarville Greenhouse, a renovated greenhouse complete with an extended patio that promises breathtaking scenery of the park’s sloping grounds.
People are also reading…
Queeny Park, 1675 S. Mason Road, St. Louis, 314-615-8820, stlouiscountymo.gov/st-louis-county-departments/parks/places/queeny-park
Faust Park
Inside Chesterfield’s Faust Park lies one of the most unique wedding sites in the area: The St. Louis Carousel. Renting this space comes with two staff attendants who’ll run the carousel during your reception, a feature that’s sure to delight guests of all ages. Its 2,400-square-foot gallery space has enough room for 200 guests in seated dinner fashion, and its spacious patio can hold up to 350 guests. If you’re looking for a more traditional venue, check out the park’s Thornhill Governor’s Mansion Grounds, an elegant, 200-year-old historic home. You and your guests can explore the rustic grounds to discover original barns and other period structures.
St. Louis Carousel, 15055 Faust Park, Chesterfield, 314-615-8344, stlouiscarousel.com/weddingreception
Thornhill, 1225 Thornhill Estate, Chesterfield, 314-615-8328, stlouiscountymo.gov/st-louis-county-departments/parks/places/faust-park
Forest Park
Forest Park offers some of the most popular wedding venues available at any St. Louis park. The stunning Jewel Box recently underwent a $3.5 million renovation which included removing and cleaning the glass panes that line its exterior, restoring the building as the shining jewel of Forest Park. The interior also shines with hundreds of flowers, including permanent floral displays and seasonal blooms from the city’s greenhouses. If your heart is set on an outdoor wedding, look no further than the World’s Fair Pavilion, a covered pavilion that rests atop Government Hill, commanding a dramatic view of Forest Park. The pavilion was built in 1909 with proceeds from the 1904 World’s Fair and can seat up to 500 guests. For information on Forest Park’s other wedding sites, visit forestparkforever.org/rentals.
Forest Park, 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis, stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/parks/parks/browse-parks/rentable-amenities.cfm
Tower Grove Park
Tower Grove Park is a true community haven: Any time you visit, you’re guaranteed to see plenty of people walking their dogs, playing pickleball or enjoying one of the park’s many events. It’s possible you’ll also catch a wedding taking place at some of the park’s historic pavilions, like the Music Stand. The red-and-white pavilion was built in 1872 to host concerts, and it still does – but it’s also turned into a great wedding spot. Another outdoor site is the green space in front of the surprisingly charming ruins of St. Louis’ former Lindell Hotel, which have been there since 1867. For an indoor option, the Piper Palm House’s stately windows and soaring ceilings won’t disappoint.
Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis, 314-771-2679, towergrovepark.org
Bee Tree Park
Head south on Interstate 55 to get to Bee Tree Park in South County. If you’re interested in eloping, this one’s for you; the Bee Tree Overlook, situated on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, is a popular stop for small, intimate ceremonies. To stick to a more traditional setting, Bee Tree offers the gorgeously landscaped Bee Tree Mansion Garden. The views of the Nims Mansion and an artful fountain will add a luxurious feel to your big day.
Bee Tree Park, 2701 Finestown Ave., St. Louis, 314-615-8820, stlouiscountymo.gov/st-louis-county-departments/parks/places/bee-tree-park