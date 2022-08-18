 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 cool options for your St. Louis wedding-day transportation

Match the mood of this spectacular moment by riding to and from your event in style with these ultracool transports found in the metro area.

All Aboard!

Enjoy some serious Meet Me in St. Louis vibes when you opt for a trolley transport. Look for models that offer an open back, and you’ll instantly have a dreamworthy photo backdrop by which to remember your big day.

Saint Louis Trolley & Carriage Co., 314-241-1400, stlouiscarriagecompany.com

Luxury Lane

Setting the standard for elevated transportation, the limousine remains a staple for a reason. Speaking of classics, a vintage vehicle is sure to set the mood for an elegant fête, making your celebration as unforgettable as your romance.

BEST Transportation, 314-989-1500, besttransportation.com

Champagne Limousines, 314-567-5466 (Missouri), 618-466-7001 (Illinois), 3406 W. Delmar Ave., Godfrey, Illinois, champagnelimos.com

Daniel Boone Chapel.jpeg

Party On

Your bridal party will love this transport! Party buses typically offer high-end sound and lighting systems, and some even offer VIP treatment add-ons, like inviting a DJ along to play some grooves and instantly put passengers in party mode.

BEST Transportation, 314-989-1500, besttransportation.com

STL Road Pony, 314-471-0066, stlroadpony.net

Photo courtesy of Claddagh Carriage Company (1).jpg

A Royal Ride

As you ready yourself to live out the fairy-tale ending, what better way to travel than in royal style? Greet your guests at the ceremony by descending the steps of a horse-drawn carriage, and sweep everyone off their feet.

Claddagh Carriage Company, Carriage House – St. Louis, Stables – East Carondelet, Illinois, 314-602-1934, claddaghcarriagecompany.com

Up and Away

Swing into your wedding day in the unflappable style of Frank Sinatra when you charter a private helicopter. From flights to fabulous St. Louis sights, including the Gateway Arch, to landing on winery grounds, blow your guests away when you make your grand entrance.

Gateway Helicopter Tours, 50 N. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, 314-496-4494, gatewayhelicoptertours.com

Geo Heli St. Louis, 314-499-0007, geohelistlouis.com

St. Louis Helicopter Charters, St. Louis, 1-866-826-4826, stlouishelicoptercharter.com

Digital editor and staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

