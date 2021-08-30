5 Cool Ride Options for Your St. Louis Wedding-Day Transportation

Match the mood of this spectacular moment by riding to and from your event in style with these ultracool transports found in the metro area.
All Aboard!
Enjoy some serious Meet Me in St. Louis vibes when you opt for a trolley transport. Look for models that offer an open back, and you’ll instantly have a dreamworthy photo backdrop by which to remember your big day.
Saint Louis Trolley & Carriage Co., 314-241-1400, stlouiscarriagecompany.com
Luxury Lane
Setting the standard for elevated transportation, the limousine remains a staple for a reason. Speaking of classics, a vintage vehicle is sure to set the mood for an elegant fête, making your celebration as unforgettable as your romance.
BEST Transportation, 314-989-1500, besttransportation.com
Champagne Limousines, 314-567-5466 (Missouri), 618-466-7001 (Illinois), 3406 W. Delmar Ave., Godfrey, Illinois, champagnelimos.com
Party On
Your bridal party will love this transport! Party buses typically offer high-end sound and lighting systems, and some even offer VIP treatment add-ons, like inviting a DJ along to play some grooves and instantly put passengers in party mode.
BEST Transportation, 314-989-1500, besttransportation.com
STL Road Pony, 314-471-0066, stlroadpony.net
A Royal Ride
As you ready yourself to live out the fairy-tale ending, what better way to travel than in royal style? Greet your guests at the ceremony by descending the steps of a horse-drawn carriage, and sweep everyone off their feet.
Claddagh Carriage Company, Carriage House – St. Louis, Stables – East Carondelet, Illinois, 314-602-1934, claddaghcarriagecompany.com
Up and Away
Swing into your wedding day in the unflappable style of Frank Sinatra when you charter a private helicopter. From flights to fabulous St. Louis sights, including the Gateway Arch, to landing on winery grounds, blow your guests away when you make your grand entrance.
Gateway Helicopter Tours, 50 N. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, 314-496-4494, gatewayhelicoptertours.com
Geo Heli St. Louis, 314-499-0007, geohelistlouis.com
St. Louis Helicopter Charters, St. Louis, 1-866-826-4826, stlouishelicoptercharter.com