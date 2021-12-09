5 Distinctly St. Louis Destinations for Your Rehearsal Dinner

The reward for a successful wedding rehearsal is a delicious dinner. If you are welcoming a bevy of out-of-towners in for the weekend’s festivities, this is also your chance to introduce them to the metro area’s best culinary spots. Here are a few distinctly St. Louis spots, from venue to menu, that all your favorite foodies will love.
Old-world charm in an urban setting describes most of The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis, but it applies specifically to Oliva on the Hill. Originally built as a tavern, restaurant and boarding house in 1910, the establishment has an ambiance that’s unmatched – from the high beam ceilings to the outdoor terrace, complete with a romantic pergola and string lights. Pasta is a must in this location, but the restaurant also offers a variety of small bites and mouthwatering entrées that everyone will enjoy, such as Basque chicken with Spanish chorizo and grilled beef tenderloin.
Begin the next chapter of your story in a spot steeped in history. The Boat House in Forest Park will allow your visitors to experience St. Louis’ crown jewel at one of its best vantage points. The views are iconic, and the menu is provided by the Sugarfire Restaurant Group. Need we say more?
From intimate groups to parties of up to 200, this beloved Webster Groves eatery is a perfect option for foodies. With a focus on quality ingredients, local sourcing and from-scratch cooking, Olive + Oak doesn’t adhere to a set catering menu, preferring instead to work with couples and their preferences to make the meal just right. What’s more, the restaurant’s partnership with Perennial Artisan Ales means you have access to craft beer, along with its on-site craft bar services throughout the night.
Located within The Cheshire – the storied Clayton hospitality complex oozing British charm – Boundary is a unique and delicious place to celebrate. This setting includes plush sofas, a look-in kitchen and a full-service bar (complete with a wine wall). It’s also incredibly convenient for a wedding weekend: Visitors can stay on-site in the boutique hotel and take advantage of The Fox & Hounds Tavern, The Back Room cigar lounge and shop, and cozy basement pub Basso. For food, guests will enjoy upscale but inviting options that are also fun twists on local staples, such as chocolate gooey butter cake.
Nestled in St. Louis’ historic Lafayette Square neighborhood in a the former Western Wire factory, SqWires’ Annex and Front Room event spaces are adjacent to the restaurant locals know and love (especially that brunch!) and feature historic fixtures and plenty of space for all of your loved ones. The menu is filled with elevated comfort-food favorites like slow-roasted beef pot roast, roasted vegetable ratatouille and Gramma Budde’s Hot Milk Sponge Cake. Sign us up!