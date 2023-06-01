Weddings are long, and so are nights spent taking care of kids at formal events, especially when they aren’t yours! Luckily, keeping children occupied and happy during your big day isn’t as difficult as it seems. Instead of fretting over how to politely tell your friends that their children didn’t get the invite, here is a step-by-step guide on how to entertain everyone under the age of 12 throughout the entire celebration.
Create a kids VIP/play area
If there’s one thing that parents can agree on, it’s that children don’t like to be excluded from the action. Ever. Creating a fun, exclusive space that only children (and not their parents) can enter ensures that the kiddos will have a special place of their own and not feel the need to cling to mom and dad all night. Make sure the space looks entertaining from the outside – create a flashy or colorful “Kids VIP/No Adults Allowed” sign so kids really feel like they are a “very important person!”
Stack the kids' tent/play area with enough toys, games and activities to keep everyone busy for hours. Here are some ideas:
- An arts and crafts station with coloring books, coloring sheets, glue and even finger painting (if you’re feeling brave)
- Set up a Wii, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or another gaming console with fun games for children of all ages (Mario Kart, Just Dance, etc.)
- Board games
- Toy area
- “Dance party” room with glow sticks and kid-approved (and appropriate) music
Hire outside childcare to help out
Children can’t be unattended forever, of course – not even in a “Kids VIP” area. To keep the night fun and still safe, hire outside childcare to help keep an eye on the little ones while the adults are out groovin’ on the dance floor. Use a local babysitting agency to help coordinate the hiring process and let adults know that childcare will be provided in the kids' area, so they can feel relaxed and comfortable letting their children out of sight. Lastly, make sure the babysitters are actually participating in activities and games with the children to keep them engaged and occupied!
Make goodie bags
Give kiddos a special treat with allergy-safe snacks, scavenger hunts, crayons, small toys and bubbles to make sure they feel as special as the adults do with their fancy drinks!
Hire professional entertainment
If you want a sure way to keep kids happy and entertained, consider hiring professional help and save yourself the stress. Balloon artists, face painters and more could be a fun addition to any “kids only" space!
Set up a quiet movie area for later in the night
Weddings can last later than the average bedtime, which is why it’s important to have a quieter, more comfortable space for kids to relax and unwind after a long night of play and excitement. Set up a space with pillows, blankets, bean bags or couches and a T.V./screen, dim the lights and play a movie that kids of all ages can enjoy. Popcorn and sweet treats to go along with the movie is always a plus!