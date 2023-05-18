When you've been planning your big day for weeks, months – potentially even years – it’s hard to imagine missing a crucial piece to the matrimonial puzzle. However, it happens! That’s why we are here to help with a list of last-minute to-dos that are potentially looming (in addition to some exemplary expert advice!).
“Prepare as much as possible so you have the shortest to-do list possible on wedding week – this will help greatly reduce stress and worry,” says Cece Heslin, owner and lead coordinator of Celebrate by Cece. “Also, take a deep breath and remember that at the end of it all, you'll be married to your best friend and that's what all this is for and about.”
But in the meantime, here are five last-minute tasks you might be missing:
Check in with your venue, wedding planner, florist and caterer, to name a few. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to check in on honeymoon plans and packing so it isn’t a post-ceremony stressor.
Break in those stunning shoes.
No bride wants to get blisters on her wedding day. Wear your wedding shoes around the house to not only break them in for comfort but also to give yourself confidence while all eyes are on you during your walk down the aisle.
Pre-schedule pickups and appointments.
From picking up dresses and tuxes to making sure your nail and hair appointments are in place, it’s better to be planned and prepared so there isn’t a curveball thrown at the last minute before matrimony. Plus, make sure you and your partner have post wedding plans in place – regardless of whether you plan to stay at a hotel or even rent an area Airbnb.
Food prep.
“Pre-order or purchase wedding day breakfast, lunch and bus snacks and beverages,” encourages Heslin.
Not only is this a nice gesture to those who are playing a part in your big day, but it also ensures no "hanger" happens in the midst of the hustle and bustle.
“I like to remind my couples that they have put a lot of time and work into planning, so they deserve to relax and enjoy themselves,” Heslin says. “Worrying or stressing about whether things will happen just right is a waste of energy. Focus on being mindfully present for your last week of being engaged, focus on the excitement of marrying your best friend at the end of it all and trust that you've prepared as much as possible and hired the right professionals to make your dream day come true. Let your wedding pros do their job so you can do yours: [being] the bride or groom.”
