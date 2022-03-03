5 Picture-Perfect Wedding Exit Ideas for Your St. Louis Wedding

Whether fireworks illuminate the sky or confetti cascades onto the happy couple, the scene of newlyweds exiting their wedding is a magical moment to be treasured for a lifetime. Here, two top local planners – Natalie Collora, owner and lead coordinator of Natalie’s Brides, and Marie Duncan, founder and creative director of Ree-Dun Imagination – share unique ways to create and capture the ultimate Instagram-worthy wedding send-off in St. Louis.
Lighting Sparklers
Light up the night with sparklers for an exciting send-off. “Nighttime sparkler exits are always beautiful,” Collora notes, adding that measures should be taken to ensure safety. “Use gold wedding sparklers – the longer 20- or 24-inch sparklers – because they allow enough time for the couple to get through the end of the line [of guests], have buckets of water nearby, use a punk [firework] lighter – not a regular lighter – and make sure people aren’t standing so bunched together.”
Tossing Petals
For a daytime exit, flower petals make for a pretty picture. “We did a flower petal send-off after the receiving line,” Collora recalls. “[With the] church in the background, [guests] had flower petals and threw them.” As the newlyweds walked through the falling florals, a drone flew overhead to capture the enchanting scene, she says, adding: “It was absolutely gorgeous.”
Blowing Bubbles
Bubbles can make a fun, whimsical exit. “To make it COVID-friendly,” Collora explains, “we had a wedding where they rented a Bubble Bus, rather than having guests blow bubbles.”
Releasing Balloons
Duncan recommends staging the send-off scene by holding “a last dance that’s tailored for the couple … inviting the guests to join in,” she explains. “After the dance, the couple leaves with a 3-foot ‘Mr. and Mrs.’ balloon to release.” This makes for the “best photos of the new Mr. and Mrs.,” she notes.
Freeing Birds
Releasing doves – a symbol of love, as they mate for life – can create a special moment. “Doves are really cool,” Collora says. “Only the bride and groom release them. We had a couple that released doves, and then left in a Rolls-Royce.”
Bonus Tip: For professional photos of the wedding exit, couples should talk to their photographer upfront, Collora notes. “A lot of photographers book for 8 hours, and a lot of people want those send-off photos,” she explains. “So I always suggest if that is something you really want, take that into consideration before booking your photographer, and make sure they are there for enough hours.”
Natalie’s Brides, 2647 Dalton Ave., St. Louis, 314-753-7389, nataliesbrides.com
Ree-Dun Imagination, reedunimagination.com