5 St. Louis Metro Area Wedding Vendors That Give Back

When it comes to the decision of who to work with for your wedding day, there are many obvious factors to consider: availability, pricing, skill set, etc. But for many metro area couples, working with vendors that give back to the community can be just as important of a distinction. These five metro area vendors will show support to worthy causes thanks to your support.
Pay It Forward With Florals
Since 2008, Belli Fiori Floral & Event Design has created flawless florals, from beautiful bouquets and boutonnières to stunning centerpieces. And after 2020 upended the wedding industry, the company initiated the Belli Gives Back Program, through which the company gives a portion of the proceeds for every new booking to charities such as Operation Food Search, the Alzheimer’s Association, Go Red for Women and more.
Driven to Make a Difference
Whether you’re needing a limo, a party bus or even a charter bus for you, your wedding party and/or guests, BEST Transportation has provided spectacular chauffeured services since 2002. And because the company cares about the community it services, according to BEST Transportation’s website, it also has contributed to a multitude of charities over the years.
Funding the Fight
St. Louis-based photographer Tammi Camp doesn’t just capture your love story – she also donates a percentage of each booking to nonprofits aiding in the fight against human trafficking, such as Operation Underground Railroad, The Covering House and Exodus Cry.
Animal Appreciation
There’s no doubt that the Saint Louis Zoo is a great place to say, “I do.” And regardless of whether you get married in the Bird Garden Gazebo, Hippo Landing or one of the zoo’s other array of offerings, the money brought in from your wedding hosted at the zoo will support the its overall conservation efforts.
Finding Fur-ever Homes
No one understands including your furry friend in your big day quite like WedPets. Whether you need a chau-fur, assistance getting your four-legged family member picture-perfect or all of the above, WedPets makes it paws-ible. Plus, a portion of the proceeds go to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, and the company also sponsors fundraising events for Stray Paws, Gateway Pet Guardians and Needy Paws.