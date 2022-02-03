6 Wedding Cake Trends for 2022-23

From colorful and customized cakes to dessert bars to fit every flavor of sweet tooth, 2022-23 brides and grooms are infusing their personalities into each decadent morsel of their wedding’s sweetest course. Suzy Beck, manager of The Sweet Divine boutique bakery and coffee bar in St. Louis, dishes on what’s trending in today’s ultra-personalized wedding cakes.
Towering and Textured
To take their wedding over the top, couples are requesting taller, skinnier cakes, Beck says. “Stenciled buttercream is big – there is a lot of texture,” she adds. However, traditional cakes are still making a stand: “We’ll always see cakes that are classic and smooth.”
Boho Chic
Many brides and grooms are loving the boho-chic style for their wedding and carrying that theme over to their cake, Beck says. “Boho style, with dried leaves and pressed flowers, is in,” she explains. “We mostly see fresh flowers [instead of buttercream icing florals], and we collaborate with their florist.”
Custom cakes are popular, and couples’ favorite personalization is incorporating color, Beck notes. “Lots of [wedding] color schemes are being added into the cake,” she says. “We’re seeing a lot of brides and grooms customize and personalize something to show the couple’s personality, as opposed to the classic white-on-white-on-white that we used to see.”
Fault Line
Beck says one of the trendiest bridal confections is the fault line cake, made with deliberate crevices around the middle, which can be filled with sprinkles, cookies, flowers and more to create a “fault line.” “I love the fault line cake with layers of different-colored buttercreams,” she notes.
Charmed
Among other top requests for 2022-23 couples is unique cake toppers, Beck says. Rather than the traditional decoration perched atop the cake, the “charm” is placed front and center on the confection’s face, she explains. “This can still be personalized with their name,” Beck adds. “I love it because it’s unique.”
Think Beyond the Cake
Dessert bars are another big trend for 2022-23 weddings, Beck says. “About 50 percent of our clients are opting for dessert bars in addition to their wedding cakes,” she notes, adding these sweet stations may include a range of delectable delights, from macarons to chocolate-covered pretzels to various flavors of cupcakes.
