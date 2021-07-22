7 St. Louis Area Venues That Accommodate Weekend-Long Stays for Your Whole Bridal Party

Hoping for a ceremony and reception site that not only are stunning but also will accommodate a several-day-long celebration with your loved ones? Thanks to these metro area venues, you’ll be able to enjoy your bridal party – and even guests – for much longer than just the wedding day.
Angad Arts Hotel
Whether the thought of a rooftop ceremony at sunset makes you smile or a glamorous grand ballroom makes you swoon, Angad Arts Hotel has outstanding options with an ambiance that sets it apart. Plus, your guests will enjoy picking out rooms with the emotion they wish to experience for your wedding week.
Angad Arts Hotel, 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis, 314-561-0033, angadartshotel.com
The Chase Park Plaza
The Starlight Room in The Chase Park Plaza features walls of windows that overlook the St. Louis skyline, and the Kohorassan Ballroom’s soaring ceilings and classic design are a delight. However, the landmark’s exceptional ceremonial spaces aren’t the only ones that exude elegance – book a block of rooms to have a weekend extravaganza in St. Louis’ famed Central West End neighborhood.
The Chase Park Plaza, 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-633-3000, sonesta.com
The Coronado
Between the crystal chandeliers and divine details, The Coronado is a classic venue couples are sure to adore. Plus, the hotel boasts beautiful suites with impeccable amenities that will further excite guests to gather beyond a single night.
The Coronado, 3701 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-664-7680, thecoronado.com
The Inns at St. Albans
Nestled on acres of scenic rolling hills near the Missouri River – yet conveniently located 10 minutes from Chesterfield – The Inns at St. Albans offers outstanding ceremony sites and expansive, updated on-site lodging options that your loved ones themselves will love.
The Inns at St. Albans, 3500 St. Albans Road, St. Albans, 636-458-0131, innsatstalbans.com
Knotting Hills
Sitting on more than 75 acres, Knotting Hills accommodates weddings of all sizes in its fabulous farmlike setting. Whether you want to get married outside or in its beautiful building boasting shiplap walls, exposed beams and elegant chandeliers, your close family or friends will be comfortable staying either in the cabin or in the main house.
Knotting Hills, 1756 Moloney Drive, Pevely, 314-337-3133, knottinghills.com
The Last Hotel
Between its rich heritage and ravishing remodel, The Last Hotel has opulent opportunities for a striking ceremony – plus the modern amenities were intricately incorporated into each suite, making your guests’ visit even more memorable.
The Last Hotel, 1501 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-390-2500, tlhstl.com
Union Station St. Louis
Alluring archways, gold leaf detailing and awe-inspiring architecture are just some of the appeals to the Grand Hall at Union Station St. Louis, which, of course, carry over into the St. Louis Union Station Hotel. Neighboring all of the family-friendly fun options of Union Station’s renovated campus, this landmark will make for a truly unique stay for everyone in your party.