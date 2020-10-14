7 St. Louis-Based Mobile Vendors Perfect for Any Style of Wedding

Regardless of the size, location or date, your wedding will be one of the most memorable days of your life. But what will your guests take away from your big day? Leave an indelible mark on their memories by including a unique local vendor to the post-ceremony celebrations. From activities to aperitifs and tasty take-home treats, we found seven mobile vendors offering ways to make your day stand out.
Sip in Style
STL Barkeep, stlbarkeep.com
Considering a custom cocktail for your big day? Why not dream a little bigger with a custom cocktail bar? STL Barkeep elevates events with knowledgeable staff, local and seasonal ingredients, and sophisticated yet approachable cocktails that your guests are sure to remember.
A GIF for Your Guests
Fête Booth, fetebooth.com
Take your photo booth experience to the next level! From traditional photo options to shareable GIFs and Boomerangs that add a bit of action to social media feeds, Fête Booth will capture your day, your way, with customizable backdrops and overlays.
Play the Night Away
STL Interactives, stlinteractives.com/rent
From life-size checkers and chess sets to Pop-A-Shots and shuffleboard tables, get your guests up and moving – and not just on the dance floor – with game rentals for venues big and small.
Personalize Your Pancakes
Dancakes, dancakes.com
For a crowd-pleasing combination of sweet treat and wedding favor, consider hiring a pancake artist from Dancakes for the perfect reception addition – especially if you and your significant other happen to be brunch aficionados.
Chill Out
Narwhal’s Crafted, narwhalscrafted.com
Whether you’re looking for a unique take on your cocktail hour or a late-night snack that goes down smoothly, inviting Narwhal’s Crafted to your nuptials is a good idea. Frozen flavors of your choosing and the amazing service we all know and love from this area staple will keep your guests delighted and satisfied.
Share the Sweets – and Savories, Too
St. Louis Food Truck Association, stlfta.com
Speaking of late-night treats, the area offers a wide array of specialty food trucks that can park at your wedding to pass out snacks before your party winds down. Taco lovers? Book Locoz Tacoz for authentic fare. Need to satiate some sweet teeth? Destination Desserts is there with decadent cupcakes. From Mediterranean from Go! Gyro! Go! to barbecue from Pappy’s Rollin’ Smoke, whatever your favorite food, chances are there is a local food truck that will deliver on the delicious.
Fancy Florals
Rudy’s Flower Truck, rudysflowertruck.com
Guests don’t have to be the last ones standing at your venue to take home beautiful bouquets when Rudy’s Flower Truck rolls up to your reception. The charming truck known for offering some of the prettiest florals in the city is a fresh take on taking home décor. Let guests create their own arrangement to keep the festive feelings alive long after the party ends.
