7 Wedding Stationery Trends to Note for 2022

Today’s couples want to put their unique stamp on the stationery for their big day. Cheree Berry – founder, CEO and creative director of Ladue-based Cheree Berry Paper & Design – is sharing all of the latest trends brides and grooms will be using to personalize their save-the-dates, wedding invitations, menus, place cards and other offerings in 2022.
Envelope Evolution
To stand out from the first moment the wedding invitation arrives in the mailbox, envelope sizes and shapes are evolving, Berry says: “We also see it happening through color of envelope, calligraphy and choice of stamp.”
Digital Demand
Digital is here to stay, Berry notes: “Couples are embracing this medium for a number of reasons, including cultural realities of mail timing – especially at high-volume times of year – and as a way to create more intricate, tangible design elements for the invitation and day-of details.”
Fresh Fonts
Design look is trending toward modern mixes of hand-drawn fonts with block fonts, Berry says: “It’s a beautiful way to blend a few different fonts together.”
Cool Colors
When it comes to hue schemes, cool colors and earthy tones are evoking a natural, authentic feel. “Blues and greens are prominent … along with warm neutrals that deepen into tans and camels,” Berry says.
Watercolor Customization
Watercolor is being integrated into invitations “as a way to reflect unique aspects of the couple’s life, the event location or even the space,” Berry notes.
Themed Textiles
Weddings are no longer a one-day event, and couples in 2022 are approaching them as a whole experience, weaving the creative elements of save-the-dates and invitations throughout the weekend, from the menu to gifts for guests, Berry explains: “Stationery is being braided into all of the wedding materials … Velvets, linens, leathers and woods help tie the table, space and location together for all attendees. Each of these are evoking feelings of warmth and welcome, especially at the table. Gone are days where guests come to a stark, crisp space for a wedding and leave. Instead, it is curated to the couple and to guests for a specific gathering of deeply connected people.”
Personalized Presents
Now, in the era of smaller, more intimate celebrations, gifts from the bride and groom are personalized to the specific guest, Berry says: “[Presents are] based on where they live, where they are staying or include ‘local color’ from the area they are visiting to highlight the distinct destination.”