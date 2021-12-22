 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
7 Wedding Stationery Trends to Note for 2022
0 comments

7 Wedding Stationery Trends to Note for 2022

  • 0
BB - Stationery Trends - Cheree Berry.jpg

Today’s couples want to put their unique stamp on the stationery for their big day. Cheree Berry – founder, CEO and creative director of Ladue-based Cheree Berry Paper & Design – is sharing all of the latest trends brides and grooms will be using to personalize their save-the-dates, wedding invitations, menus, place cards and other offerings in 2022.

Envelope Evolution

To stand out from the first moment the wedding invitation arrives in the mailbox, envelope sizes and shapes are evolving, Berry says: “We also see it happening through color of envelope, calligraphy and choice of stamp.”

Digital Demand

Digital is here to stay, Berry notes: “Couples are embracing this medium for a number of reasons, including cultural realities of mail timing – especially at high-volume times of year – and as a way to create more intricate, tangible design elements for the invitation and day-of details.”

Fresh Fonts

Design look is trending toward modern mixes of hand-drawn fonts with block fonts, Berry says: “It’s a beautiful way to blend a few different fonts together.”

Cool Colors

When it comes to hue schemes, cool colors and earthy tones are evoking a natural, authentic feel. “Blues and greens are prominent … along with warm neutrals that deepen into tans and camels,” Berry says.

Watercolor Customization

Watercolor is being integrated into invitations “as a way to reflect unique aspects of the couple’s life, the event location or even the space,” Berry notes.

Themed Textiles

Weddings are no longer a one-day event, and couples in 2022 are approaching them as a whole experience, weaving the creative elements of save-the-dates and invitations throughout the weekend, from the menu to gifts for guests, Berry explains: “Stationery is being braided into all of the wedding materials … Velvets, linens, leathers and woods help tie the table, space and location together for all attendees. Each of these are evoking feelings of warmth and welcome, especially at the table. Gone are days where guests come to a stark, crisp space for a wedding and leave. Instead, it is curated to the couple and to guests for a specific gathering of deeply connected people.”

Personalized Presents

Now, in the era of smaller, more intimate celebrations, gifts from the bride and groom are personalized to the specific guest, Berry says: “[Presents are] based on where they live, where they are staying or include ‘local color’ from the area they are visiting to highlight the distinct destination.”

Cheree Berry Paper & Design, 9214 Clayton Road, St. Louis, 314-533-6688, chereeberrypaperdesign.com

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News