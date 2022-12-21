 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A St. Louis area wedding planner’s advice on booking a live band or musicians for your wedding day

Photo by Mike Cassimatis Wedding Photography

Ambiance at a special event, such as your wedding reception, can be sparked in numerous ways – but none may be greater than that of adding a live musical element. Simcha Lourie of Simcha’s Events details how and when to book live music for your grand fête, and shares her recommendations for area musicians.

“I’m a big fan of using live music for a reception because natural energy happens between performers and those on the dance floor that doesn’t necessarily happen with a DJ – though DJs are certainly wonderful entertainers,” Lourie says.

Guests feed off the energy of performers who are engaged with their audience and constantly moving onstage. “There’s a give and go of energy that exists,” Lourie adds. “Most of the time, where there’s live music at weddings, the dance floors are packed the entire night.”

She recalls a wedding planned by Simcha’s Events where musicians ventured offstage to perform a saxophone solo during a Tina Turner song, invigorating the audience and adding an element of fun.

Live music does not have to be strictly limited to a multi-piece band. From dueling pianos to a favorite local singer, narrow your choice in entertainment down to what bests suits your couple style.

“Couples have to be very honest with themselves,” Lourie says. “How [much] of a dancer are they? The entertainment should feed off of the energy of the couple. Guests will follow suit.”

For example, some couples appreciate an ambiance that encourages great conversation with friends and family, and, in that case, a jazz trio or string quartet might be better suited than a big band.

“The biggest thing is to identify what kind of vibe you want to have for your wedding day overall,” Lourie says. “If you want a vibe that spans the decades for all of your guests, so that, from the youngest to oldest members are engaged, look at a band’s set list. Does it feel like a broad range of music choices that appeals to most people? You wouldn’t necessarily want to pick an all-’80s band.”

Lourie encourages booking live music acts in short order after arranging your wedding venue. Top entertainers in the St. Louis metro area often are booked a year in advance – or even further out, if in higher demand. It’s possible that choosing live performers over a DJ might dictate your wedding date.

Set aside upwards of $3,500 in your budget to book musicians, she recommends. “Bigger style bands, with 10 to 12 pieces, can range from $10,000 to $12,000, depending on if they are local or if you are bringing in somebody from Nashville or Kansas City. Chicago bands are upwards of even $20,000.”

Hometown favorites for Lourie include Griffin and the Gargoyles, FatPocket and The LustreLights, noting that the Dirty Muggs are another “tried and true” act focusing mostly on Motown hits.

“Think about the tone that you want [at your event], the energy and feeling you want your guests to walk away with,” Lourie adds. “If you want it to feel interactive – ‘That was such a great party!’ – a live band can do that.”

Simcha’s Events, St. Louis, 314-458-5463, simchasevents.com

 

Digital editor and staff writer Amanda Dahl appreciates the beauty of life, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

