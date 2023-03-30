If you’re looking to tie the knot with a historical twist, The Pennywell St. Louis Downtown, a Hilton Hotel, offers the perfect mix of sophistication and iconic St. Louis culture to make your big day one that you’ll never forget.
The recently renovated hotel, located in the heart of the city, boasts more than 5,100 square feet of event space, with ample historic charm, modern-day amenities and no shortage of décor inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's quintessential novel "The Great Gatsby." For those looking for an intimate evening surrounded by elegant white-marble walls and 135-year-old floors, The Pennywell is the place to be.
The Art Deco building previously served as a financial institution in the late 19th century. “The hotel used to be the Laclede National Bank in 1889,” says Mary McCulloch, chief operations director. “One of the original vaults is six-sided, meaning that it was actually installed before the rest of the building. We kept the vault doors and transformed it into our market space for guests to enjoy.”
The stunning gilded safe is only one of the special amenities the hotel has to offer. Across from a comfortable lounge area is the private dining room, ideal for couples looking to host cocktail parties or rehearsal dinners. Also on the first floor is the Pennydrop Bar + Kitchen, a sleek, modern gathering space with vintage décor which serves as the perfect ambiance for sipping Champagne.
Throughout the hotel are numerous historical elements and intricate architectural details, such as a gorgeous 1,300-square-foot ballroom complete with sparkling crystal chandeliers and a breathtaking view of the city. The ballroom can fit around to 50 to 60 people comfortably, ensuring an intimate evening surrounded by lavish on-site accommodations.
“We have a lot of people use The Pennywell for evening receptions, rehearsal dinners or smaller weddings,” McCulloch says. “The ballroom is even perfect for opening presents with family the next morning or hosting [a farewell] brunch.”
The hotel features 195 luxurious guest rooms with a sophisticated, modern feel. Catering services are offered, along with wedding room blocks for couples looking to host family and friends within walking distance of the Gateway Arch and other significant St. Louis hotspots. The Pennywell also offers accessible rooms and amenities, with Queen Mobility and King Mobility rooms available with in-room accessibility features.
Regardless if you’re looking to book a memorable night for your bridesmaids or host an exquisite reception dinner, The Pennywell promises to provide the perfect backdrop for making lasting memories of your special day. To connect with event staff, visit The Pennywell website for more information on celebration booking and pricing.
The Pennywell, 400 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-461-0202, thepennywellhotel.com