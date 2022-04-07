 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Astounding Arbors at Every Price Point

Birch arbor

So you’ve picked the perfect place to say, “I do,” but have you picked an astounding arbor to further articulate the space? Wedding arbors not only act as a beautiful backdrop for the ceremony itself but also can make a stunning statement! Whether you’re hoping to integrate gorgeous geometrics for a fun focal point, elegantly enhance your environment or add pops of color with punchy petals adorning your arbor, these metro area vendors have opulent options.

The Sweetest Deal

Grand Events Tent & Event Rental has wedding arbor options at the perfect price point for those wishing to remain within a modest budget. Whether you choose its wood-grain or all-white arbor, either is sure to make a stunning statement for your ceremony, for just $110. Keep it plain and simple, or dress it up with fabulous flowers and linens for a lavish look.

Grand Events Tent & Event Rental, 570 Rudder Road, Fenton, 636-343-7278, grandeventsstl.com

Geometric Arbor

The Savvy Spend

Exclusive Events not only has five alluring arbors in a variety of styles to choose from but also offers custom-built arbors – meaning your vision can be brought to life in an incredible way, especially since Exclusive Events cares about quality and has experience in design, creativity and production. Arbors (excluding those custom-built, of course) run anywhere between $100 to $250 before installation and labor fees. The impeccable team also encourages fabric draping or lighting at an additional cost to elevate the look even more.

Exclusive Events, 4025 Lakefront Court, Earth City, 314-995-7282, exclusiveeventsinc.com

The Ultimate Splurge

Decorum not only is an innovative event design and décor firm but also specializes in luxury rentals and installation – including, you guessed it, arbors! Decorum has an array of offerings that are simply stunning, including the gorgeous Gold Moon Gate arbor and Floor Standing Pergola. The Gold Moon Gate rents for $300 plus delivery and labor (setup/teardown) and does accent drapes, flowers and so on.

Decorum, 255 Marshall Road, Suite 100, Valley Park, 314-447-4000, decorumeventsstl.com

