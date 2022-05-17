Black-Owned Wedding Businesses in the St. Louis Metro Area

When planning your engagement and wedding-related events, contracting with these vendors and businesses is one way you can support the Black-owned business community in the St. Louis metro area.
Don’t see your favorite Black-owned business featured below? Email info@stlouisbestbridal.com to share your recommended addition with St. Louis Best Bridal.
Bakeries & Catering
Spiced Just Right Catering
10 Fee Fee Road, Suite 14, Maryland Heights, 314-266-8884, spicedjustright.com
Sweetfixx
314-643-9999, sweetfixx.com
Tai Davis of Alchemy
314-757-0605, tai-davis.com/alchemy-bakery
Read the story featured in Best Bridal: “St. Louis Pastry Chef Tai Davis Offers Artful, Imaginative Custom Cake Designs”
Entertainment
DJ Allen Eye of Allen Eye Entertainment, LLC
314-200-1619, iamalleneye.com
Read the story featured in Best Bridal: “20 Songs That'll Keep Your Bride Squad on the Dance Floor”
Riverview Entertainment
12747 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, 314-714-5588, riverviewdj.com
Floristry & Décor
Ronni’s Design, balloon designer
314-498-6738, ronnisdesign.com
Sophia’s Crowns
4500 S. Kingshighway, Unit 4, St. Louis, 314-717-0797, sophiascrowns.com
Photography & Videography
Courtney Cross Videography
314-312-2819, courtneycrossvideo.com
Hart Of The City Photo Booth
314-384-8300, hartofthecityphotobooth.com
Megalux Photo Booth
2347 Grissom Drive, St. Louis, 314-328-5892, megaluxphotobooth.com
Pinxit
4067 Shenandoah Ave., St. Louis, 314-825-7469, pinxitphoto.com
Rae Marcel Photography
St. John Portraits
314-741-0087, stjohnportraits.com
Style & Beauty
Barbie Drip GlamHer Room
1475 Fairgrounds Road, St. Charles, 314-662-3664, barbiedripglamherroom.com
Blush on the Boulevard
1009 S. Taylor Ave., St. Louis, blushontheblvd.com
Darrius Hawkins, Makeup Artist
Read the story featured in Best Bridal: “Meet the St. Louis Makeup Artist Brides Are Raving About”
House of Curves Bridal
2755 Chippewa St., St. Louis, 314-374-8248, houseofcurvesbridal.com
Read the story featured in Best Bridal: “Inside the St. Louis Bridal Shop Exclusively for Plus-Size, Curvy Brides”
Patrice J. Bridal
11977 St. Charles Rock Road, Suite 134, Bridgeton, 314-292-9652, patricejbridal.com
Read the story featured in Best Bridal: “Patrice J. Bridal Opens at New Location in Bridgeton”
Transportation
Down to Play Party Bus
314-200-5503, downtoplaypartybus.com
Venues & Rentals
Chíc Event Space
3637 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Bridgeton, 636-465-2442, chiceventspace.com
Essential Venue
6170 Bennett Drive, Suite C, Edwardsville, essentialvenue.com
Event Visions by Selena, LLC
3421 N. Hwy. 67, Florissant, 314-482-2494 or 314-528-8457, eventvisionsbyselenallc.com
Infinite Occasions Banquet & Conference Center
3515 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, infiniteocc.com
Scene Event Space
3333 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-619-0701, sceneeventspace.com
Wedding Planning
Amore’ Decor Event Planning
314-560-2099, amoredecorevents.com
The Carter Experience
Coda’s Events
618-741-0742, codasevents.com
Controlled Chaos
Day of Guru
314-325-4280, dayofguru.com
Divine Events
11088 Millpark Drive, Suite 124, Maryland Heights, 314-669-5933, mydivineevents.com
Dreams Come True Event Planning LLC
Elle Affair
314-730-4030, elleaffairevents.com
Sineta Marie Events
Trinette Lashley Crouch of TLC Events
314-972-4997, instagram.com/tlc_events