Black-Owned Wedding Businesses in the St. Louis Metro Area

When planning your engagement and wedding-related events, contracting with these vendors and businesses is one way you can support the Black-owned business community in the St. Louis metro area.

Don’t see your favorite Black-owned business featured below? Email info@stlouisbestbridal.com to share your recommended addition with St. Louis Best Bridal.

Bakeries & Catering

Spiced Just Right Catering

10 Fee Fee Road, Suite 14, Maryland Heights, 314-266-8884, spicedjustright.com

Sweetfixx

314-643-9999, sweetfixx.com

Earth cake design by Tai Davis of Alchemy

Tai Davis of Alchemy

314-757-0605, tai-davis.com/alchemy-bakery

Read the story featured in Best Bridal: “St. Louis Pastry Chef Tai Davis Offers Artful, Imaginative Custom Cake Designs”

Entertainment

DJ Allen Eye

DJ Allen Eye of Allen Eye Entertainment, LLC

314-200-1619, iamalleneye.com

Read the story featured in Best Bridal: “20 Songs That'll Keep Your Bride Squad on the Dance Floor”

Riverview Entertainment

12747 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, 314-714-5588, riverviewdj.com

Floristry & Décor

Ronni’s Design, balloon designer

314-498-6738, ronnisdesign.com

Sophia’s Crowns

4500 S. Kingshighway, Unit 4, St. Louis, 314-717-0797, sophiascrowns.com

Photography & Videography

Courtney Cross Videography

314-312-2819, courtneycrossvideo.com

Hart Of The City Photo Booth

314-384-8300, hartofthecityphotobooth.com

Megalux Photo Booth

2347 Grissom Drive, St. Louis, 314-328-5892, megaluxphotobooth.com

Pinxit

4067 Shenandoah Ave., St. Louis, 314-825-7469, pinxitphoto.com

Rae Marcel Photography

info@raemarcel.com, raemarcel.com

St. John Portraits

314-741-0087, stjohnportraits.com

Style & Beauty

Barbie Drip GlamHer Room

1475 Fairgrounds Road, St. Charles, 314-662-3664, barbiedripglamherroom.com

Blush on the Boulevard

1009 S. Taylor Ave., St. Louis, blushontheblvd.com

Why is it beneficial to bring in a makeup artist for your wedding day?

Darrius Hawkins

Darrius Hawkins, Makeup Artist

darrius1992@gmail.com, instagram.com/darriusdmua

Read the story featured in Best Bridal: “Meet the St. Louis Makeup Artist Brides Are Raving About”

Satin Bostic of House of Curves Bridal

House of Curves Bridal

2755 Chippewa St., St. Louis, 314-374-8248, houseofcurvesbridal.com

Read the story featured in Best Bridal: “Inside the St. Louis Bridal Shop Exclusively for Plus-Size, Curvy Brides”

Patrice J. Bridal

Patrice J. Bridal

11977 St. Charles Rock Road, Suite 134, Bridgeton, 314-292-9652, patricejbridal.com

Read the story featured in Best Bridal: “Patrice J. Bridal Opens at New Location in Bridgeton”

Transportation

Down to Play Party Bus

314-200-5503, downtoplaypartybus.com

Venues & Rentals

Chíc Event Space

3637 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Bridgeton, 636-465-2442, chiceventspace.com

Essential Venue

Essential Venue

6170 Bennett Drive, Suite C, Edwardsville, essentialvenue.com

Event Visions by Selena, LLC

3421 N. Hwy. 67, Florissant, 314-482-2494 or 314-528-8457, eventvisionsbyselenallc.com

Infinite Occasions Banquet & Conference Center

3515 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, infiniteocc.com

Scene Event Space

3333 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-619-0701, sceneeventspace.com

Wedding Planning

Amore’ Decor Event Planning

314-560-2099, amoredecorevents.com

The Carter Experience

info@thecarterexperience.net, thecarterexperience.net

Coda’s Events

618-741-0742, codasevents.com

Controlled Chaos

letsparty@controlledchaosstl.com, controlledchaosstl.com

Day of Guru

314-325-4280, dayofguru.com

Divine Events

11088 Millpark Drive, Suite 124, Maryland Heights, 314-669-5933, mydivineevents.com

Dreams Come True Event Planning LLC

info@dreamscometrueeventplanning.com, dreamscometrueeventplanning.com

Elle Affair

314-730-4030, elleaffairevents.com

Sineta Marie Events

instagram.com/sinetamarie.events

Trinette Lashley Crouch of TLC Events

314-972-4997, instagram.com/tlc_events

Digital editor and staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

