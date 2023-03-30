Between beautiful bouquets, stunning centerpieces and everything in between, flowers can play a large part in your big day. But you may be wondering: Where do I even begin?
According to wedding planner extraordinaire Hillary Williams of Hillary J. Events, it’s best to begin with color and style.
“For example, do you favor more traditional floral types like roses and tulips? Or do you lean toward the whimsical nature of wildflowers and greenery?” Williams says. “Preferences in terms of color and structure are the first of many variables in defining your collection.”
That’s why Sara Ward, owner and creative director of Wildflowers STL, recommends knowing the venue for both your ceremony and reception so flowers elevate the overall elegance of the event.
“When meeting with your florist, ask them to help find out what is important to you and how you want to express yourself through flowers,” Ward says. “Also keep an open mind and be flexible on flower choices. There are so many different varieties that you could not even dream of. Always choose seasonal flowers.”
It is also recommended that couples know their overall budget for florals.
“It’s important to determine the desired investment in florals and how they will be used within the context of the design,” Williams says. “For some of our clients, flowers are the star of the show. While for other clients, flowers are used as more of an accent to other pieces, like a stage facade or a photo backdrop.”
Ward says Wildflowers has a questionnaire to aid in this component.
“We have a questionnaire we have couples fill out, and based on this, we can give them a rough estimated cost,” Ward says. “Once they have this they can talk to their florist [about] the best options [for] their budget. I think the bride's bouquet should be the showstopper; it will be in almost every picture. After that I would focus on the reception decor – either beautiful floral centerpieces or, if the budget is limited, doing a statement piece at the reception like making the head table amazing.”
Ultimately, flowers should just be another part of an amazing day for the couple to cherish for a lifetime.
“A couple's wedding day should be celebrated as the first day of their new life together,” Ward says. “I believe flowers are the best and most beautiful way to celebrate.”
