Hoping to serve up something sweet after your ceremony that isn’t your classic confection? Look no further than cotton candy – a satisfyingly sweet treat that also adds a touch of whimsy to a wedding.
“Cotton candy always puts a smile on everyone’s faces for so many reasons,” says Joann Meyer, co-owner of St. Louis Snow Cone. “It’s colorful and makes for great selfies and photos. It also adds nostalgia. Almost everyone remembers getting cotton candy at a fun time in their life.”
This is why guests are sure to remember a cotton candy component that’s incorporated into your big day.
“Don’t forget the magic of watching cotton candy being made,” she says. “We have a super cute market cart that we can bring to events and our expert cotton candy makers will spin the cotton candy onto sticks as guests watch.”
However, if you aren’t necessarily wanting cotton candy as an experience of sorts, St. Louis Snow Cone can prepare the yummy dessert in advance of your celebration.
“We can pre-make cotton candy, fresh on the day of your event, and deliver it to you in individual serving-sized bags or tubs,” Meyer says. “When cotton candy is served in our clear tubs it makes a unique party favor for your guests. A custom sticker can be added to each tub to thank your guests for celebrating with you on your big day.”
Or cotton candy can even be incorporated in a more discrete fashion.
“We can provide cotton candy in bulk to your bartenders to add to drinks,” she says. “It’s also fun to add a wisp of cotton candy to a Champagne toast.”
It can be a cool component with which to surprise your guests, especially since St. Louis Snow Cone’s cotton candy is available in 14 different flavors. Flavors include everything from the typical fruit flavors (think cherry, strawberry, grape, banana and lime) to more unconventional flavors like piña colada, vanilla and birthday cake.
Meyer adds: “Think cotton candy isn’t for your wedding? Aside from being fresh spun and served to your guests, cotton candy makes a fun addition to photos and drinks. We can even elevate your cotton candy. We can add edible glitter or Pop Rocks to your cotton candy. We also offer light-up cotton candy sticks, which look great on the dance floor after the guest has enjoyed the cotton candy.”
